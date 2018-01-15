Miyetti Allah gives 3 conditions for a lasting peace in Nigeria

news

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has demanded the Federal government meets three conditions to end the herdsmen-farmers clashes in Nigeria. These conditions are compensation for its members; immediate disarmament of militants; and justice for those who died in clashes.

These conditions were issued by the Secretary-General of MACBAN, Baba Usman, during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

The association also said it is not against laws that can engender peace but cannot oblige any “draconian laws” by some state governments to chase away herdsmen.

“The current situation in our opinion is fuelled by the draconian laws put in place by some state governments with the singular aim of chasing our people out of the states simply for ethnic hatred.

“The anti-open grazing law which started in Ekiti State before it was replicated in Benue, Taraba and other states, is nothing more than a symbol of intolerance. And do not in any way intend to solve the farmers/herders conflict as the livestock breeders interest is neither captured in the law nor in its implementation mechanism," he said.

“While, as a body, we are not against any law that can engender peace, create societal harmony and stability, we cannot oblige any self-centred regulation with primordial sentiments based on injustice, intolerance and infringement of people’s rights."

Benue, Taraba and states in the middle belt region have witnessed increasingly clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in recent time. And these have led to loss of many lives and properties in these states.

On the New Year’s day, 73 people were killed in Benue and 55 people lost their lives in Taraba state to attacks from suspected herdsmen.

On conditions for lasting peace between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria

The MACBAN's scribe said the association is only battling with “misguided and criminally motivated elements” in these states. As a result, he said for lasting to be achieved, the government must fulfil three conditions.

“Pay compensation to the victims of all crises to reduce their level of suffering.” Also, there should be, “immediate disarmament of all illegally armed militias across the country in the interest of peace, security and stability.”

“We condemn in totality any attempt of branding herdsmen as terrorists as is being clamoured for in certain quarters. We view this as the continuation of the hate agenda on our people and a very dangerous trend for the country.”

Lastly, “If the government accepts that, it is left for them to establish a committee that will go and access the level of damage.

“We have a document of members that were affected by the pastoralists in the North-East. But what we discovered is that none of them was captured in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) programme because they are not sedentary.”