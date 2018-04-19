Atiku says he'll never refer to youths as lazy and here’s why

news

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he believes the greatest asset Nigeria has is not oil but the youth .

Atiku stressed further that the success of the country, as well as some of his businesses scattered across Nigeria, is as a result of the hardworking youths he has employed.

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has replied President Buhari’s speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the United Kingdom saying Nigerian Youths are hardworking and not lazy.

“I will never refer to Nigeria's youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone of our success.”

Nigeria’s greatest asset is the youth - Atiku

The politician also said he believes the greatest asset Nigeria has is the youth.

He said: “I’ve always said oil is not Nigeria’s greatest asset. Our greatest asset is our youth who created Nollywood out of nothing and an entertainment industry that is second to none in Africa.

“Our youth are charting new frontiers; creating a huge tech industry on their own! Their entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and creative abilities are things of pride and should be applauded, encouraged and nurtured.”

Atiku eyes Buhari’s seat

Atiku has been countering some comments by President Buhari which have been perceived controversial and unacceptable by youths in Nigeria.

The former VP quit Nigeria’s governing party, All Progressive Congress for the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party in 2017 after complaining of neglect by President Buhari’s administration.

Atiku is one of the strong contenders for President Buhari’s seat even though he’s yet to announce his ambition nor get the presidential ticket from his new party.