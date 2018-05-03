Atiku Abubakar says Nigerians should rise up against APC govt

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to rise up against the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Atiku called on Nigerians to act now if they really want to have a country.

According to the former VP, the restructuring of the country is inevitable, adding that resources should be deployed to the federated units.

He said “The country is in its worse state today. I have never seen it since the civil war. Ethnic division, north against south, this is very very dangerous for our survival as a country. ‘We must do all what we can to address this situation.

“We have to unite together to arrest this, otherwise you would one day wake up and find out that we don’t have a country, God forbid.

“We may end up with 25-27 PDP states in Nigeria, because every part of this country is fed up with this government. And this is the most intolerant government I have ever seen in this country. And unfortunately for us, he was not even part of this struggle.

“The situation in APC states is horrible. You cannot even meet like this. They are intolerable because they were not part of the struggle for actualization of democracy. If PDP was like this, there would not have been any opposition party in this country.”

ALSO READ: Atiku says workers are Nigeria's greatest weapon

“Let us therefore unite and make sure that we free this country and our people from this situation. The political restructuring of this country is inevitable, whether we like it or not.

“We must deploy resources and powers to the federated units of this country. If states and Local Government Areas are given more resources and powers, the people would hold them accountable,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar also said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop his presidential ambition.

Atiku served as Vice-President under Obasanjo’s administration for two terms, before their relationship reportedly went sour.