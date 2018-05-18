Home > News > Local >

Army neutralises 2 Boko Haram insugents, arrests 11 others in Borno

The Nigerian army said it neutralised two Boko Haram insugents and captured 11 others when it over ran the terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Maryam and Abaganaram area in Borno state on Thursday.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public RelationsTheatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said the operation was conducted in conjunction with Cameroonian Defence Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CDFJTF).

The gallant troops overpowered the insurgents, killing two of them and capturing 11 men after a fierce fire fight, during an operation to clear the surrounding villages of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists,”he said.

He added that the troops recovered two Multi Purpose Rocket Grenade Launcher  Police Tear Gas Gun, one Rocket Propelled Gun Charger, two AK 47 Rifle magazines with 20 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine vest.

Also three motorcycles, one power generating set, a tool box, a pair of camouflage, one military-type belt and one Boko Haram flag were also captured from the routed insurgents by the troops.

In a related operation, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday successfully uncovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists in Doro Naira village.

According to him, the vigilant troops made the discovery during a counter IED operation  sweeping the general area of IEDs. The IEDs have been safely detonated by the team.

