APC disowns hacked Twitter account, profile page defaced

According to a tweet from the alleged hacker, the account was sold for ‘$2k’.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the Twitter account that was recently taken over by hackers.

An account linked to the ruling party with the Twitter handle, @APCNigeria was taken over today, Saturday, April 14, 2018, by an alleged hacker.

According to a tweet from the hacker, the account was sold for ‘$2k’.

The hacker also went ahead to post tweets relating to the sale and purchase of bitcoins.

APC Nigeria Twitter page defaced

Further investigation by Pule News, also shows that the Twitter page has been re-designed with a new logo and name.

APC disowns hacked account, Twitter page defaced play

News design on APC's Twitter page.

(Twitter)

 

Speaking on the latest development, the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi said “For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

 

Account manager confirms hack

Meanwhile, Philip Obin, the manager of the controversial Twitter account, has confirmed that the account was hacked.

Obin, in a tweet said "Account hacked. Efforts to recover it ongoing. Any inconvenience is regretted."

ALSO READ: INEC website hacked

 

Philip Obin, according to his Twitter profile, is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, and the party’s chairmanship candidate, Biase LGA in Cross River state.

Pulse News has contacted Obin via SMS and he has not responded yet.

