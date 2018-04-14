news

A hacker might have taken over the official Twitter account of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a tweet from the ruling party’s timeline, the current owner says he bought the account for '$2k.'

“I bought this account for 2k $ from the official owner,” the tweet read.

The new owner also said “Our government has created a website in order to give you bitcoins.

“We love our people, enjoy! We are going to raise wages, and for this we want to celebrate this, and give everyone the bitcoins.”

There has been no official response from the APC yet.

Pulse will keep you posted as the news unfolds.