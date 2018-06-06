Home > News > Local >

APC chieftain says Saraki must be arrested

On Sunday, June 3, 2018, Saraki was summoned by the police in connection with the Offa robbery incident which occurred in April 2018.

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Ali Saidu has threatened to sponsor a mass protest against President Buhari if Senate President, Bukola Saraki is not arrested.

According to the police, the leader of the robbery mad a confessional statement alleging that the Senate President and the Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed are their sponsors.

Saidu also called on the President to fight corruption to a standstill no matter those involved.

He said “Look, from the inception of APC administration, President Buhari make it clear that he will neutralise agents of criminal activities through security agencies to save life and properties and what happened in Offa was a genocide.”

Offa robbery leader explains

The leader of the gang that robbed several banks in Offa and killed over 30 people, Ayodele Akinnibosun has explained his connection to Saraki.

He said he is the chairman of Liberation Youths Movement in Kwara South, a group that makes political arrangements for the senate president in the constituency.

"My name is Ayodele Akinnibosun, aka AY. I am the chairman of Liberation Youths Movement, Kwara South. My involvement with the senate president is we're his boys; we work for him at Kwara South. We're the ones that hold Kwara South for him. We've been working for him since he was Governor of Kwara.

"We mobilise and do political arrangement there (Kwara South). For example, where we can't win, we make dabaru (disruptive) arrangement there; we scatter elections if we don't win.

"The connections between me and the senate president is that he's the one that is arranging everything for us. For example, this car was given to me by His Excellency (Governor Ahmed) through the Chief of Staff of Kwara state as a gift from leader, Bukola Saraki. I participated in the Offa robbery. I took this Lexus car along to Offa,” he added.

Youths protest

A group in Kwara state known as Youth Agitator Nationalist Forum has called on the Nigerian police not to politicise the Offa Robbery incident.

The youths gave the warning when they marched to the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Peter Kayode said its members will walk to Abuja to show support for the Senate President.

The police has however asked Saraki to explain his connection with the Offa robbery gang in writing within 48-hours.

