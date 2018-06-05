Youths protest Saraki’s invitation by police

news

A group in Kwara state known as Youth Agitator Nationalist Forum has called on the Nigerian police not to politicise the Offa Robbery incident.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki was named as a person of interest by the police in connection with the robbery incident that claimed over 30 lives.

According to the youth group, its members numbering up to 5,000 will walk to Abuja to show their support for the Senate President.

The youths gave the warning when they marched to the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Peter Kayode said “We do not want the Nigeria Police Force to use the Offa incident against our leader (Saraki ).

“We are using this protest to sound a note of warning that the police should correct their action.

“They must make sure that this issue is not politicised. They should leave our leader alone.

“We are youths and we have the capacity to trek to Abuja ; it is not just a verbal utterance. If this issue is not addressed, the youths of Kwara State will walk from Kwara to Abuja.

“We don’t want any revolution , but when we start our movement, there will be no going back.

“We are more than 5, 000; we have as members secondary school pupils and students in tertiary institutions that are Kwara State indigenes. We will walk to Abuja.”

The police had invited the Senate President over to its headquarters in Abuja to clear the air on his involvement in the robbery.

According to reports in the media, the leader of the gang said that Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed are their sponsors.

The Nigerian Police has however reversed its earlier decision to invite the Senate President over the Offa robbery.

Saraki is expected to respond to the allegation levelled against him in writing within 48-hours.