2019 election will be bloody – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that the upcoming 2019 general elections will be bloody.

MASSOB also advised Igbos not to take part in the election, stating that nobody is safe in the country anymore.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Sunny Okoroafor said this while reacting to President Buhari’s declaration that he will seek re-election in 2019.

He said “The 2019 election in the country will be bloody, if they could be killing people everyday when there is no election, imagine what will happen if there is election in the country.

“Our advice to the Igbo is that they should not participate in the Nigerian election as not to be victims of what is going to happen.

“Nigeria is in big trouble and people are talking about election, what type of election is that when people are dying everyday. Nobody is safe again in the country and that is why we are agitating for Biafra, which must surely come.

“Look at the killings all over the country, today it is Boko Haram, tomorrow, it is Fulani herdsmen, maybe before the elections next year, another group of killers will emerge, but my advice to our people is that they should not be involved in the election as not to be prey to the Hausa/Fulani.”

Stop the killing of innocent people

The group also called on Buhari to stop the killing of innocent people all over the country before seeking re-election.

MASSOB’s spokesman also said that it is not disturbed by the President’s decision to run for a second term, adding that elections in Nigeria is flawed.

“Elections in Nigeria are baseless and flawed, MASSOB do not have interest in Nigerian politics. However, we are not going to disrupt the 2019 elections.

“The president should first of all stop the killings and bloodletting across Nigeria which is paramount before talking of re-contesting election.

“But as the president of the country, he has the right to seek re-election and nobody will take away that from him,” he said.

Fulanis want to take over Nigeria

According to Okoroafor, the Fulanis want to conquer Nigeria through violence and bloodshed.

He said “Not only that, the country will be spilt into six countries so that each zone would go its own separate way. If this is not done, Nigeria will continue to be in turmoil.

“It is true that we don’t carry guns and we don’t believe in violence, but MASSOB will use catapult to defend our people and we are sounding a note of warning to the Fulani herdsmen that they should not come to the South-East.

“The Fulani want to use their herdsmen to conquer the whole of Nigeria, including Igbo land. What their fore-fathers couldn’t achieve in the 19th Century, they want to accomplish in the 21st Century, it is not possible, let them come to Igbo land, we are waiting for them."

MASSOB members to get voting cards

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have called on its members to obtain their permanent voter’s card.

According to the group’s National Secretary, Ibem Ugwuoke, in a statement issued on Friday, February 16, 2018, the PVC would be useful in the nearest future as the groups forges with its quest for a sovereign state.

Ugwuoke also revealed that the decision was reached in a meeting chaired by its leader, Uchenna Madu.