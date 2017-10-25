Home > News > Business >

Trading remains upbeat at NSE as index increases by 0.25%

NSE Trading remains upbeat, index increases further by 0.25%

An analysis of the price movement chart indicated that Seplat Petroleum Development Plc led the gainers table, gaining N10 to close at N490 per share.

  • Published:
Nigerian Stock Exchange play

Nigerian Stock Exchange
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday sustained positive growth with the All-Share Index improved further by 0.25 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose by 91.23 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 36,622.85 compared with 36,531.62 achieved on Tuesday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.574 trillion inched N101 billion to close at N12.675 trillion, amid gains by some highly capitalised equities.

An analysis of the price movement chart indicated that Seplat Petroleum Development Plc led the gainers table, gaining N10 to close at N490 per share.

Glaxosmithkline came second with a gain of N1.20 to close at N25. 20 and NASCON appreciated by 89k to close at N15.22 per share.

UACN added 87k to close at N18.38, while Dangote Flour Mills advanced by 36k to close at N7.50 per share.

Conversely, Forte Oil recorded the highest loss, leading the losers’ table with a loss of N2.23 to close at N42.42 per share.

Mobil Oil trailed with a loss of N1.85 to close at N156 and International Breweries shed N1.72 to close at N54.50 per share.

Cutix was down by 22k to close at N2.13, while UPL dropped by 11k to close at N2.11 per share.

NAN reports that the volume of shares traded was upbeat as investors bought and sold a total of 332.99 million shares valued at N4.66 billion exchanged in 3,577 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 199.86 million shares worth N1.81 billion traded in 3,657 deals on Tuesday.

The United Bank for Africa emerged the most traded with an exchange of 85.18 million shares worth N795.02 million.

Zenith International Bank came second with 43.46 million shares valued at N1.14 billion and Access Bank traded 41.13 million shares worth N407.92 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 21.64 million worth N34.68 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 19.07 million shares valued at N800.57 million. (

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion If you still don't have BVN, hide your facebullet
2 AY Makun 7 business lessons we can learn from the entertainerbullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala 5 ways ex minister says Nigeria can fight corruptionbullet

Related Articles

NSE Trading maintains falling share prices trend
NSE All-Share index posts 0.33% growth
NSE All-Share Index rebounds by 0.22% growth
NSE Trading sustains downward trend, indicators down by 0.34%
NSE Market moves 317.44m shares worth N2.85B
Debt Management Office FG sells N100B sovereign sukuk at 16.7%
Nigerian Stock Exchange Market captialisation bows to profit-taking by N583bn
X-Academy NSE launches new platform to boost capital markets investment
Stock Exchange Trading defies month end pressure on NSE, index up by 0.73%
NSE Easter celebrations take toll as market capitalisation sheds N52bn

Business

President Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President calls for caution in implementing ECOWAS Single Currency
Tale Alimi
Entrepreneurship ‘Being an entrepreneur is a calling’ - Tale Alimi
Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits An exciting journey begins!
PZ Wilmar WFN
PZ Wilmar Brand partners with NCF for Annual Walk for 'Nature Event' 2017