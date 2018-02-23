Home > News > Business >

NSE market capitalisation grosses N112bn in a session

  Published:
Nigeria bourse delists Seven-Up from trading on the exchange play

Traders on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos

(Business Post Nigeria)
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalisation increased by N112 billion on Friday, amid sustained gain by some highly capitalised equities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation closed higher at N15.277 trillion compared with N15.165 trillion recorded on Thursday, a growth of 0.74 per cent.
The All-Share Index also rose by 312.11 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 42,570.89 against 42,258.78 achieved on Thursday.

Nigerian Breweries lifted the indices with a gain of N7.10 to close at N130 per share and was followed by CAP with N3 to close at N38.
International Breweries trailed with N1.05 to close at N57, while GTB inched 60k to close at N48.60 per share.
NAN reports that Dangote Sugar garnered 35k to close at N21.70 per share.

On the other hand, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria topped the losers’ table with a loss of 85k to close at N16.85 per share.

Caverton shed 12k to lose at N2.40, while Continental Insurance dipped 7k to close at N1.51 per share.
United Bank for Africa dropped 5k to close at N12.95, while Transcorp lost 4k to close at N2.11 per share.

In spite of three growth in market indices, the volume of shares traded dropped marginally by 9.84 per cent as investors bought and sold 308.43 million shares worth N6.40 billion in 4,356 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 342.10 million shares valued at N3.09 billion exchanged in 4,943 deals.
An analysis of the activity chart showed that FBN Holdings was the toast of investors, accounting for 42.05 million shares worth N482.96 million.

Zenith International Bank sold 29.34 million shares valued at N937. 67 million, while Fidson accounted for 28. 92 million shares worth N137. 64 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 25.68 million shares valued at N3. 39 billion and Transcorp transacted 20 million shares worth N 42. 61 million.

