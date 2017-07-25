Home > Movies >

Nollywood actor found dead in sitting position

Late Olurotimi Ayinde a.k.a Abu Olododo play

Late Olurotimi Ayinde a.k.a Abu Olododo

Another Yoruba actor, Olurotimi Ayinde, a.k.a Abu Olododo, reportedly died on Sunday night, July 23.

Reports say Ayinde died in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a few hours after the death of seasoned actor, poet and journalist, Adebayo Faleti, was announced.

Ayinde was aged 51.

One of his colleagues, Waheed Ijaduade, announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday.

Speaking to Punch,  Ijaduade said he had a brief telephone conversation with the deceased on Sunday night - he died shortly after.

He said, "We chatted for a while on that night. He even asked me about the outcome of a summit that I attended in Lagos. We talked about other things and we agreed to meet on Monday or Tuesday before I went to bed. I went to his residence to see him the following day (Monday) as agreed only to learn that he was dead."

Ijuade said the late actor's relatives or co-tenants said they forced his door open when they did not see him come out, as usual, only to find his lifeless body in a sitting position.

"He never told me that he was sick. He appeared to be quite healthy when I spoke with him on the phone. His death remains a mystery to me," Ijaduade said.

The actor has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

