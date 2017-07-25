Nollywood actor found dead in sitting position

Another Yoruba actor, Olurotimi Ayinde, a.k.a Abu Olododo, reportedly died on Sunday night, July 23.

Reports say Ayinde died in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a few hours after the death of seasoned actor, poet and journalist, Adebayo Faleti , was announced.

Ayinde was aged 51.

One of his colleagues, Waheed Ijaduade, announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday.

Speaking to Punch, Ijaduade said he had a brief telephone conversation with the deceased on Sunday night - he died shortly after.

He said, "We chatted for a while on that night. He even asked me about the outcome of a summit that I attended in Lagos. We talked about other things and we agreed to meet on Monday or Tuesday before I went to bed. I went to his residence to see him the following day (Monday) as agreed only to learn that he was dead."

Ijuade said the late actor's relatives or co-tenants said they forced his door open when they did not see him come out, as usual, only to find his lifeless body in a sitting position.

"He never told me that he was sick. He appeared to be quite healthy when I spoke with him on the phone. His death remains a mystery to me," Ijaduade said.

The actor has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

He is survived by his wife and four children.