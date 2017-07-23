7 things you probably didn't know about Adebayo Faleti

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Faleti is dead but his achievements will live long after him.

The thespian, who has lived a rather quiet life made quite an impression in his long career before answering the glorious call at the age of 86.

If you didn't keep track on him, here are seven things you need to learn about the late actor.

1. He was a renowned journalist in his prime having taken up top management positions at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in the role of a General Manager and also as the Film Editor and Librarian at the National Television Authority (NTA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

2. The actor was quite proficient in his mastery of the English, French and Yoruba languages.

3. Faleti's devotion to promoting his Yoruba mother tongue saw him translate Nigeria's national anthem from English Language to his native tongue.

4. He also translated speeches made by former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Chief Ernest Shonekan, Head of National Interim Government of Nigeria, from English to Yoruba.

5. He is the author of an award winning book tilted "Eda Ko L’aropin" which received the Festival of Arts honour in the year 1995.

6. The veteran is a graduate of English Language from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

7. He paid his way through Secondary School by working in an elementary school where he raised money for his enrollment fees.