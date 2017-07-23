Home > Movies >

7 things you probably didn't know about Adebayo Faleti

Adebayo Faleti 7 things you probably didn't know about late actor

Faleti paid his way through Secondary School by working in an elementary school where he raised money for his enrollment fees.

  • Published:
Adebayo Faleti worked as a journalist in many media houses including NTA. play

Adebayo Faleti worked as a journalist in many media houses including NTA.

(Wordpress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Faleti is dead but his achievements will live long after him.

The thespian, who has lived a rather quiet life made quite an impression in his long career before answering the glorious call at the age of 86.

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti. play

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti.

(Wordpress)

 

If you didn't keep track on him, here are seven things you need to learn about the late actor.

1. He was a renowned journalist in his prime having taken up top management positions at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in the role of a General Manager and also as the Film Editor and Librarian at the National Television Authority (NTA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

2. The actor was quite proficient in his mastery of the English, French and Yoruba languages.

3. Faleti's devotion to promoting his Yoruba mother tongue saw him translate Nigeria's national anthem from English Language to his native tongue.

4. He also translated speeches made by former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Chief Ernest Shonekan, Head of National Interim Government of Nigeria, from English to Yoruba.

5. He is the author of an award winning book tilted "Eda Ko L’aropin" which received the Festival of Arts honour in the year 1995.

Adebayo Faleti was also a renowned journalist in his days. play

Adebayo Faleti was also a renowned journalist in his days.

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

6. The veteran is a graduate of English Language from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

7. He paid his way through Secondary School by working in an elementary school where he raised money for his enrollment fees.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed Minister clarifies banning overseas production of music, moviesbullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Dunkirk is a mind-blowing war masterpiecebullet
3 Pulse Movie Review War for the Planet of the Apes is the perfect end...bullet

Movies

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti.
Adebayo Faleti Veteran actor and poet dies at 86
Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the titular character in "Wonder Woman 2"
"Wonder Woman" Warner Bros. announces sequel
John Heard
John Heard Star in "Home Alone" movie series is dead!
Catch Game of Thrones episodes on DStv for the rest of the season.
Games of Thrones Don’t miss epic #GoTS7 episodes on DStv