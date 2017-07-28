Saraki denies civil servant was sacked for criticising him

Senator Bukola Saraki has denied claims on social media accusing him of being responsible for the dismissal of Biodun Baba, a Kwara state civil servant, who was sacked by the state's civil service commission for criticising the Senate President on Facebook.

Along with being fired from his teaching appointment with the state, Baba was also summoned to court on libel charges filed by lawyers of Mr. Jimoh Adeshina, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara Central senatorial district, after the civil servant reportedly called Saraki a bastard in one of his posts on his social media posts.

Sahara Reporters reported that he was also removed from his position as APC Secretary in Gambari Ward 1, Ilorin East Local Government Area.

Addressing the issue on his social media pages on Friday, July 28, 2017, Saraki labelled the story as "entirely untrue", saying he'd never try to suppress the freedom of speech.

The full statement read, "My attention has just been drawn to an entirely untrue story about a civil servant being sacked for criticizing me.

"As a public servant who has subjected myself to the service of my country, I face criticism everyday from many quarters.

"However, this does not deter me. It never has. I learn from the constructive criticisms, and continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to pass our legislative agenda for all Nigerians.

"I use social media. As such, I am a firm believer in freedom of speech and the use of social media to air out views.

"Throughout my time in public office, I have never attempted to stifle anyone's freedom to speak his/her mind. This can be said of my time as a Governor, as a first time Senator, and now as the Senate President. This will not change."

The criminal complaint by Adesina, filed on July 18, was withdrawn on Thursday, July 27, due to what his lawyers called the "intervention of well-meaning Nigerians, traditional institutions, Ilorin Emirate and other stakeholders".