Most Northern youths are illiterates - MASSOB

Edeson also wondered why those calling for IPOB to be listed as a terror organisation have not reported Fulani herdsmen to the UN.

The Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that most Northern are suffering due to lack of education.

The group also called on elders in Northern Nigeria to warn their youths to guard their utterances.

MASSOB said this while reacting to reports that a group of Northern youths wants the United Nations (UN) to list Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a terror group.

According to Daily Post, he said “These Northern youths who want United National to list IPOB as a terrorist group are confused and directionless group who do not know the meaning of terrorist and what constitutes terrorism.

“MASSOB will not blame them because they are limited by lack of education as most of them are illiterates,uneducated and charlatans who did not know the difference between terrorism and self determination.

“The Northern elites are using them to cause trouble because they are desperate to control Nigeria by all means by using Northern youths to intimidate Nigerians when they feel their hold on to power is threatened, and these Northern group forgot that they have ruled Nigeria for 20years from 1979 to 1999, there was no complain from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“The Northerners are to be blame for crisis Nigeria, their believe in “born to rule has failed them,that is why they are shouting and complaining creating confusion in the society.

“The Northern youth should have first of tell United Nations to declare Fulani herdsmen who went about killing and raping women and destroying people farm land as terrorists, these Northern youths are so blind that they cannot see the havoc the brothers are doing communities in the name of herdsmen.

“They want United Nation to label IPOB a terrorist organization because they are seeking like other Biafra agitating groups for self determination, when they use Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen to kill and maim people and yet they have not been declared terrorists region. United Nations is made up of enlightened and educated people, they cannot respond to such laughable and unrealistic call because they know the meaning of what IPOB, MASSOB and other Biafra agitating groups are doing.

“MASSOB is therefore warning Arewa elders and their youths to mind their utterances because Ndigbo and Biafrans cannot be intimidated by their antics of the people who have continued the set Nigeria back and yet they want to hold on to power by all means.”

You will recall that a group of Northern youths had earlier issued an ultimatum asking Igbos living in the region to return to the South-East.

