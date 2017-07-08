Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra - magu

The Acting-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that looters of Nigeria’s funds are sponsors of the Biafra agenda and Boko Haram.

Magu also said that for Nigeria to move forward, everyone needs to join the anti-corruption fight at all levels.

According to Daily Post, the acting EFCC boss said this in Kano state while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting.

Magu told participants at the meeting that President Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo are behind the fight against corruption.

He said “Corruption is a threat to the unity of this country and we must fight, despite the stumblingly blocks.

“Agitations of restructuring the nation, Biafra and even Boko Haram are being financed by looters of the country.

“The looters are ready to continue sponsoring all these violence against the state just to create confusion to distract attention against them. But that will not succeed.

“I can assure you that the President and the Vice President are committed to the fight against corruption and we have this political will in our leaders. We would not be deterred; we will continue fighting the war against corruption in this country.

“Again, those looting our wealth in this country are not more than 10,000 people and I don’t think there is any way the will of these people will prevail upon over the 150 million people of Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Senate recently called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sack Ibrahim Magu.