Home > Local >

Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra - magu

Ibrahim Magu Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra

Magu also said that for Nigeria to move forward, everyone needs to join the anti-corruption fight at all levels.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu play

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

(Sahara Reporters)

Abdulaziz Yari Governor tells Magu to stop 'making noise' about Paris Fund
Osinbajo Magu is a 'nightmare for corrupt people', says Acting President
Femi Falana Magu will be removed only if Saraki is Acting President, says lawyer
Magu 'Stop celebrating looters of public funds', EFCC boss tells Nigerians
Fayose Ekiti Governor accuses Magu of blackmailing governors
Ibrahim Magu ‘Ya kamata a dinga ɗaure barayin gwamnati a dajin sambisa’ - inji Magu
Magu PDP stalwart wants presidency to clarify decision on EFCC boss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Acting-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that looters of Nigeria’s funds are sponsors of the Biafra agenda and Boko Haram.

Magu also said that for Nigeria to move forward, everyone needs to join the anti-corruption fight at all levels.

According to Daily Post, the acting EFCC boss said this in Kano state while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting.

Magu told participants at the meeting that President Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo are behind the fight against corruption.

He said “Corruption is a threat to the unity of this country and we must fight, despite the stumblingly blocks.

“Agitations of restructuring the nation, Biafra and even Boko Haram are being financed by looters of the country.

“The looters are ready to continue sponsoring all these violence against the state just to create confusion to distract attention against them. But that will not succeed.

ALSO READ: "Stop celebrating looters of public funds", EFCC boss tells Nigerians

“I can assure you that the President and the Vice President are committed to the fight against corruption and we have this political will in our leaders. We would not be deterred; we will continue fighting the war against corruption in this country.

“Again, those looting our wealth in this country are not more than 10,000 people and I don’t think there is any way the will of these people will prevail upon over the 150 million people of Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Senate recently called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sack Ibrahim Magu.

Image
  • From left: Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council of the traditional rulers, Obong Efiong Archanga,; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Moses Ekpo; Gov. Udom; and his wife, Martha, during the commissioning of 19.5km Eket-Ibeno road dualization project in the state. The Governor has urged the Federal Government to refund all monies expended by the state government on the repairs and construction of federal roads. 02792/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Managing Director, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Mr Zubir Gulabi; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; and his wife, Martha, during inspection of disposable Syringe factory at Mkpat Ennin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. 02793/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Mr Francis Olabode, President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN); Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; and Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN in Kaduna, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, during a courtesy call by PENGASSAN’s president to the Government House in Yola. 02794/25/5/2017/Yakubu Musa/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02795/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02796/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: President-General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nwodo; former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a public presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02797/25/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and Prof. John Stremlau of the University of the Witwaterswrand , during a Public Presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17) 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02799/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom; Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia; and FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02800/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Governors Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdulazizi Yari of Zamfara; Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger; and Aminu Tambwal os Sokoto State, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02801/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Godwin Obaseke of Edo; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Dr Kelechi Igwe; and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, pray at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02802/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George; guest lecturer, Amb. Dapo Fafowora; and Chairman of the occasion, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, at the Herbert Macaulay Cold Lecture TITLED: ‘Herbert Macaulay and his Relevance to the Excellence of Lagos’, in Lagos on Thursday (25/5/17). 02803/25/5/2017/Okoya Olatunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar (L) and Alhaji Nasiru Haruna, General Manager, Gombe State Environmental and Protection Agency, during the official clearing of drains organized by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Gombe metropolis on Thursday (25/5/17). 02804/25/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adedutan; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi; Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Micheal Adeyemo; and Chief of staff to the Governor, Dr Gbade Ojo, during the inauguration of Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02805/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02806/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members on parade during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02807/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members engage in ‘Thug-of- War’ exercise during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02808/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural group performing during the swearing-in ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02809/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJ/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Ralph Osondu; and the Naval Secretary, Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah, at a news conference to commence activities to mark the 2017 Naval Week in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02810/25/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members during their swearing-in ceremony at Wailo NYSC Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02811/25/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; representative of the President, Mr Abubakar Malami and others, during the inauguration of EFCC Zonal Office in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02812/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant of the Cargo Defence Fund, Mr Valentino Buoro; Chief Executive of Multimix Academy, Dr Obiora Madu; and Secretary, Cargo Defence Fund, Okwudili Daniel, during a courtesy visit to Multimix Academy in Lagos o Thursday (25/5/17). 02813/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • President of Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), Dr Olajide Ayinla; Chairman of Council of Fellows, FISON, Prof. Olujimi Faturoti; and Secretary of the council, Dr Gbola Akande, at a news conference on health benefits of eating catfish, in Lagos (25/5/17). 02814/25/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation, Dr Kemi DaSilv-Ibru; wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki; and founder, She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk, during the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02815/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Director, Public Relations, INEC, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ndidi Okafor; Gender and Human Rights Consultant, Eleanor Nwadinobi; and Principal Attorney, Metropolitan Law Firm, Ummahani Amin, during a panel discussion at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02816/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of students from Handmaids Girls Secondary School, Kuje, at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02817/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State (M) celebrates with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch A members, during their swearing-in ceremony at Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi on Thursday (25/5/17). 02818/25/5/2017/Kayode Babalola/HB/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar and Commander, Regiment Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia, at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17) 02819/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Commander, Regiment Training Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Air Officer Commanding, Training Command Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal, Christopher Okoye, Unveiling the William Pratt Electronic Range at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17). 02820/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • National President of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar (2ND R), with other members of the Association, during the inauguration of skill acquisition and vocational training programme for women and youths in Port Harcourt on Thursday (24/5/2017). 02821/25/5/2017/Desmond Ejibas/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; and Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Olufumilayo Moses, during the inauguration ceremony of NYSC Orientation Batch A in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/5/17). 02822/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Corps Members, during their swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/05/2017). 02823/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • One of the 164 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya thanking God after the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02824/25/5/2017/ Solo Omos/HB/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Vice Chancellor Research, University of Ibadan, Prof Nike Adeyemo; Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka; Guest Lecturer, Prof Olufunmilayo Fawole; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Emilolorun Ayelari; at the Inaugural lecture for Epidemiology Faculty of Public Health University of Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17) 02835/25/5/2017/ Yinka Bode-Are/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Evans Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit...bullet

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Abba Kyari; during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja. 28th June 2017. 
Osinbajo Acting President holds closed door meeting with Senate President, Saraki
Sen Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye We will go ahead with Senator’s recall process – INEC says
Usman Yusuf
Usman Yusuf FG suspends NHIS Executive Secretary
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo pledges to support ECONEC
Osinbajo 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' - Acting President