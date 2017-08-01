Governors told Buhari to 'take his time and recuperate well '

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that the delegation of Nigerian governors that traveled to London to see ailing President Muhammadu Buhari last week had cautioned him not to rush his return to the country.

The governor disclosed this while he was speaking to the press in Makurdi on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

According to him, "When we met the president, he was in high spirit and is eager to return to Nigeria, God has shamed those who wanted the president dead, he chatted with us and we told him to take his time and recuperate well until his doctors find him fit to resume work."

Other governors on the delegation include: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

The meeting took place days after President Buhari had met with state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Abuja House in London.

The governor also criticised the way the president's undisclosed ailment has been politicised in the country.

He said, "What he needs is our support and prayer, here in Benue we were the first state to start praying for the president because if the president is sick Nigerians are sick, God has put those who think that President Buhari would die to shame, my prayer for them (the critics) is that God should forgive them."

President Buhari left the country on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed illness in London.