Buhari :  Aso Villa staff ready for President's return

Buhari, who has been out of the country for over 80 days, has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Recent picture of Buhari and governors in his London home play

Recent picture of Buhari and governors in his London home

(Office of the Nigerian Presidency/AFP)

Staff of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, have been on standby, following reports of President Buhari’s possible return from London.

According to reports, an aide of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari told Daily Trust that “The information just reached me now from the wife of the president, that everything is set for the return of Mr President to Nigeria. Already, some of the president’s family members and security aides of madam (Aisha Buhari) have just returned from London.

“The wife of the president may either leave London on Wednesday or decide to come home with the president anytime soon. We have been told to be on standby because Mr President is returning any time soon this week.”

ALSO READ: 'Buhari's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says

An anonymous source also told reporters that there was a directive to all staff to prepare for the President’s return.

The source also said “We were only instructed to be ready for the return of the president at any moment. No specific date has been mentioned to us.”

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the President in London.

