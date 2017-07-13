Home > Local >

Buhari calls Bisi Akande, sends condolence letter

Buhari President calls Bisi Akande, sends condolence letter

The president condoled the APC chieftain over the recent death of his wife.

  • Published:
A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May play

A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May

(AFP/File)

Osinbajo Acting President pays condolence visit to Chief Bisi Akande
Buhari President will be back 'very shortly', says Osinbajo
Bisi Akande APC Chieftain buries wife today, Saraki, Aregbesola others mourn
Tinubu Ex-gov, Amosun commiserate with Akande over wife’s death
Makarfi APC not threatened over PDP National Chairman – Abdullahi
Bisi Akande Presidency, govs, APC, condole with APC chieftain over wife’s death
Obasa Chief Bisi Akande's wife was a mother to all - Lagos Speaker
OPC Don't drag Osun govt into Diekola's case, group warns politicians
Bisi Akande APC Chieftain reportedly loses wife
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has called and written a letter of condolence to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande over the loss of his wife.

The wife of the former Osun state governor, 73-year-old Omowunmi, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Tuesday, July 11.

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi play

Chief Bisi Akande and wife, Omowunmi

(Ynaija)

In the letter, the President indicated that he already had a phone call conversation with the former interim National Chairman of the APC, and condoled him over the "irreparable loss.".

The letter, released through the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, read, "I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning.

"I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart.

"To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand.

"Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss.

"May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away."

Not much has been heard from the president since he left for London on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He had a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Abuja House in London on Tuesday, July 11, and his deputy said he was "recuperating very quickly and he’s doing very well.

"I think we should really expect him back very shortly."

Osinbajo walks into the Abuja House, London play

Osinbajo walks into the Abuja House, London

(Bishop Ikedi)

 

Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the bereaved Chief Akande in Ila-Oragun, Osun state on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Bisi Akande loses wife in Ibadan

According to the Acting President's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, tweeting with his Twitter handle (@akandeoj), Osinbajo described the late Mrs. Akande as, "A true gem, mothering & supporting to the end".

 

The deceased's burial was set for today with a family statement, released yesterday, saying, "The family of Chief Bisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila Orangun, announces the passing to glory of our matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Omowunmi Akande.

"Our mother slept in the Lord at 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

"Aged 73 years, she will be buried at 10am tomorrow, July 13, 2017 at the Ila Orangun country house of Chief Bisi Akande. May her soul rest in peace, amen."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai welcomes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Kaduna on July 13, 2017
El-Rufai, Tony Blair Kaduna Governor welcomes ex-Britain PM to state capital
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President pays condolence visit to Chief Bisi Akande
Udom Emmanuel
Dino Melaye Kogi govt responds to Udom Emmanuel's backing of Senator
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki Senate President urges all to be calm over new school curriculum