Buhari calls Bisi Akande, sends condolence letter

President Muhammadu Buhari has called and written a letter of condolence to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande over the loss of his wife.

The wife of the former Osun state governor, 73-year-old Omowunmi, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Tuesday, July 11.

In the letter, the President indicated that he already had a phone call conversation with the former interim National Chairman of the APC, and condoled him over the "irreparable loss.".

The letter, released through the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, read, "I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning.

"I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart.

"To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand.

"Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss.

"May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away."

Not much has been heard from the president since he left for London on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He had a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Abuja House in London on Tuesday, July 11, and his deputy said he was "recuperating very quickly and he’s doing very well.

"I think we should really expect him back very shortly."

Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the bereaved Chief Akande in Ila-Oragun, Osun state on Thursday.

According to the Acting President's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, tweeting with his Twitter handle (@akandeoj), Osinbajo described the late Mrs. Akande as, "A true gem, mothering & supporting to the end".

"A true gem, mothering & supporting to the end"- AgP Osinbajo's condolence on the passing of Mrs Wunmi Akande. Glory to God for her life.

The deceased's burial was set for today with a family statement, released yesterday, saying, "The family of Chief Bisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila Orangun, announces the passing to glory of our matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Omowunmi Akande.

"Our mother slept in the Lord at 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

"Aged 73 years, she will be buried at 10am tomorrow, July 13, 2017 at the Ila Orangun country house of Chief Bisi Akande. May her soul rest in peace, amen."