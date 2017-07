Wife of Chief Bisi Akande, a former Governor of Osun State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is reportedly dead.

Details are still sketchy, but unconfirmed reports say Omowunmi Akande died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on Wednesday, July 12.

She was aged 73.

The family is yet to react to the news.