Biafran group announces interim government

The Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) has announced an interim government on Monday, July 31, 2017.

The announcement was made by the group's self-acclaimed President of Biafra, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka at a press briefing in Enugu.

According to a report by The Daily Post, the interim government he announced includes: Prof. Pat Utomi as the Foreign Minister, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in charge of Central Bank of Biafra (CBB), Prof. Jerry Gana as Minister of Transport, Labaran Maku as Minister of Aviation, and Mrs. Aruma Oteh as Minister of Finance.

Others are: Amarachi Ubani as Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo as Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Mrs. Mary Okafor as Minister of Trade and Industry, Benny Lar as Secretary to the Government of the Republic, Gabriel Oluwole Osagie as Minister of Education, Prof Barth Nnaji as Minister of Energy, Philip Effiong Jnr. as Minister of Health.

Barr. Onwuka declared, "I am the President of Biafra; we have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days.

"The interim government will take off tomorrow, August 1 and last till August 31, 2017, that is 30 days.

"America is behind the Biafra people because former President Barrack Obama already endorsed Biafra before he left office and President Donald Trump will not go against it considering that it has formed part of America’s foreign policy."

He went on to disclose that positions of defence, internal affairs, and Inspector General of Police and Air Force would go to Israeli citizens.

According to him, "Israel will be key players in this government because there is so much corruption in Nigeria; so, they are coming to help us clean the system. They are coming to sweep the system. They will challenge agro-revolution and also abolish corruption very easily.

"Same goes for America; their companies will be in control of our oil industry. This is to reward them for what Obama did for us; Obama saved us even when we were in detention; they already passed death sentence on us even without our knowledge, but Obama's intervention saved us."

He further called for withdrawal of security agents from the Nigerian government to form a Biafran security agency.

He said, "All our security personnel in the army, police, air force, navy and others are hereby called upon to withdraw from Nigeria and join the Biafra government.

"I am also calling on the avengers, the militants to come out from the creeks and join us to defend and protect Biafra. I’m beckoning on Asari Dokubo, Tompolo, Ateke Tom to come out and join us. I am calling on all our boys in Biafra land to come out. I’m not afraid, the US is with us."

Barr. Onwuka was in 2014 arrested after his group tried to declare the Republic of Biafra at the Enugu State Broadcasting Service.

The group had also stormed the Enugu State Government House and hoisted their flag, claiming that they had seized power and declared a Biafra independence, before they were repelled.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Onwuka of being a tool used by the federal government to destabilize activities of Biafra agitators.