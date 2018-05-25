Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Why self-assessment is important in relationships

Love Tips Why self-assessment is important in romantic relationships

If you could date yourself, do you think you would be happy and satisfied? Why this is an important question to regularly consider.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Should married couples even consider threesomes? play Why self-assessment is important in relationships (Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you are single and ready to mingle but nothing seems to be coming forth; there’s a tendency to consider yourself, your ‘great’ traits and wonderful features and conclude that you’re alright and it is only a matter of time before someone great comes along.

But, really, will it be a matter of time, or a matter of change?

Maybe your singleness is not so much an issue of visibility than it is a matter self-delusion. What if you really are not as great as you’ve made yourself believe? What if you are doing just fine but somehow still fall short of the requirements needed to attract the type of man or woman you want?

Worried man. play There is a need for brutally-honest self- assessments whether you are single or dating or married. (Shutterstock)


You know, it’s easy to conjure the picture of an ideal partner in your mind but not so easy to have an appropriate image of yourself.

And this is why it is important to frankly ask yourself the introspective question – 'would I date myself?' and always provide brutally-honest self- assessments every time you do so [it should be very frequently, by the way.]

ALSO READ: Why you shouldn't enter a relationship you can't afford

That could be where the key to finding a partner lies for you and several other singles reading this. Even for people who are already dating and those who are already married, there’s a continuous need for self-assessment, to constantly view one’s self through the clear prism of candid introspection.

We've been together for 3 years but he's not talking about marriage. play Sometimes you just have to sit yourself down and ask "Will I be happy with my partner if he or she acts this way?" (Essence)


Will I be happy with my partner if he or she acts this way? Will I be cool with them treating me this way? Will I ever accept this type of behaviour from them?

If there’s some character flaws about you that you would never endure from someone else, don’t be selfishly deluded into thinking they would bear it from you.

It doesn’t work that way. If you wouldn’t take it, get to work on yourself and honestly strive to evolve beyond that.

By doing so repeatedly, you continuously  become a better version of yourself up till the point where are confident enough to answer in the affirmative when you are asked: “would you date yourself?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Men 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriagebullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
3 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to
Relationship Tips 5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks
Kanye, Kim Kardashian-West American couple celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Pulse Weddings These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba ceremony will thrill you!
For Men 3 romantic ways to let your woman know you love her
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough
Relationship Talk Why would women rather endure abuse than date broke men?
Pulse Weddings Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness
Relationship Talk With Bukky She likes me only when we are together
For Men 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriage

Relationships & Weddings

Unhappy woman.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to
The new, updated list on how to make a woman happy
Relationship Tips 5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks
These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba ceremony will thrill you!
Pulse Weddings These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba ceremony will thrill you!
Kanye, Kim Kardashian celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Kanye, Kim Kardashian-West American couple celebrate 4th wedding anniversary