A new document being shared on social media shows that the Redeemed Christian Church of God has reportedly issued a directive making it compulsory for anyone intending to get married in the church to go through pre-marital genital tests.

The purport of this document is to put paid to the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital statuses by people who intend to marry.

“The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status,”

“We have the directive of the general overseer to instruct all the Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medication examinations for intending couples should also include genital test.

“Further, Provinces are requested to register with particular [trusted] Government Approved Hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples” the memo reads.

Reactions to the memo

Following an Instagram post by Pulse which asks people what they think about this memo and what it means for people who are about to marry, reactions have been varied, as expected.

Some, like @arabii think it is a wrong proposition.

“Are they going to test how long the man lasts? Or are they going to test if the couple are sexually compatible?

“To me this is uncalled for… all this shenanigans by RCCG acting holier than thou must stop,” he comments.

User @oy_sugar also says that the church has no business with the wellbeing of its members’ reproductive organs. And in his very interesting opinion, it is God’s business to judge this.

“All I see is that, churches these days are gradually mocking God. Somethings are better for God to handle because he is God, All a marriage needs is a clear vision of God's approval.”

@Ace_supafly thinks it’s a good idea for intending couples to go for a test like this but it is not the church’s business to compel them to do so.

“It makes sense but it's not the church's duty. In this day and age, no one should enter marriage blindly and couples should be matured enough to agree to a check without a third party,” his comment reads.

RCCG is actually spot on with this new rule

Irrespective of the opinions above, if this RCCG’s reported instruction to its parishes is true, it's a brilliant, brilliant idea.

As we have already said here , marriages are meant to be approached with full disclosure already done. Every relevant detail – medical, financial, familial, etc- which could play in the mind of your partner in their decision to settle down with you should be revealed to them.

But does everyone truly reveal these important bits of information ? Of course not! For fear of being dumped and growing old with no one to call theirs, people have been known to hold on to information that they should have revealed to their partners before tying them in matrimony.



And this is why RCCG’s desire to act as a third party in the fishing out of this important information is key and totally necessary.

Compelling its members to undergo this medical test is a wise move in all ramifications.

Think about it, a church, in a clear accordance with the Christian faith and biblical precepts, asks unmarried people to not have sex till a ring has been put on that third finger. But these same people are supposed to eventually get married and do the deed till death does them part.

It logically poses a problem that if there's a genital/reproductive organ defect somewhere in one of the partners, there's no way the other would know till it's too late.

@liadaks agrees that it is a good idea that the church is compelling people to go through this genital/reproductive organs tests and certification.

The Instagram user says in response to Pulse’s post that:

“Sure [people should take the tests!] Some people go into marriages not telling their partners beforehand that they may have some reproductive problems.

“Problems like complications caused by abortions, which can cause the inability to bear a child, or impotence or sterility caused by bogus sexual enhancement pills and potions, which could later destroy one’s ability to perform sexually during consummation.



“Because it was never mentioned from the onset, it could cause a major problem in that marriage.

"The church is against divorce so that wouldn’t be an option, so the solution is to have reproductive health checks to make sure things are in order and if they aren’t, it helps the couple in deciding what they want to do next some may not continue with their marriage plans, then some will still marry and find solutions that will help them. It’s like also doing a HIV test to make sure both parties are healthy and compatible for marriage.”

Only those who have been scammed into unbreakable Christian marriages with impotent men and 'damaged' women; those stuck in sexless marriages, wishing they had been more diligent about things like this before marrying… only they can tell you how truly important a precautious directive as this is.

Frankly, we all don't need to wait till it happens to us before we grasp the wisdom in this new rule by the RCCG.

And in my opinion other churches should adopt this system. Why? Because it is not unheard of that people would intentionally scam you with celibacy into a marriage, refusing to disclose to you that the celibacy is permanent rather than discretionary.

It won’t be until you have been swindled into signing the marriage certificate before you realise that you just made the mistake of your life, and may never consummate that marriage till you die or get a divorce, whichever one comes first.