Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?

Relationship Talk With Bukky Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?

Should I give in or walk away? I just don't want to do anything that I will later regret.

  • Published:
My husband masturbates but refuses to have sex with me play

Worried and agitated.

(FlirtMag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky

I have an issue that I have been thinking of lately. I have been dating this guy for a year plus now and when we see, we kiss and have oral sex and all.

However I have always told him that I don't want to have sex till I’m married. This time he says it's either he has sex with me or we won’t kiss or touch again because it puts him in the mood all the time and that whenever we see, he’ll leave the door open so to avoid it.

Please I need your advice, since he is talking like this now, what should I do?

Should I give in or walk away? I just don't want to do anything that I will later regret. I really love him.
___________

Dear reader,

I think the first thing you need to do is actually sit yourself down and ask yourself what you really want.

I mean, you do not want sex before you’re married and this is what you are about to get, there’s meant to be no problem, right?

Except, of course, you actually enjoy the makeout sessions and do not want that to end. And in my opinion, if you are not going to get burnt, there’s really no point playing around fire.

If you really, really do not want to engage in sex before marriage, this new arrangement should not bother you.
___________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk With Bukky I was tricked into dating a married man;...bullet
2 Love Thursday 3 ground rules to set before having sex in a new...bullet
3 Relationship & Dating 5 habits you need to lose in order to find the...bullet

Related Articles

Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook is necessary for healthy relationships
Love Thursday Questions to ask yourself if your partner shows signs of unhappiness
Love Thursday 3 ground rules to set before having sex in a new relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I was tricked into dating a married man; now I don't want to let go
Love & Dating This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship
For Men Things you should know about sex before dating anyone
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm still stuck on my ex even though he has moved on from me
Relationship & Dating 3 best habits you need in order to find the love of your life
Nose Rings A clash between millennial wokeness and respecting your in-laws
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex comes back after I've fallen for someone else; what should I do now?

Relationships & Weddings

How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook is necessary for healthy relationships
My relationship with a man who hated oral sex did not end well.
Love Thursday Questions to ask yourself if your partner shows signs of unhappiness
Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa & her boo release pre-wedding photos
Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding pictures
This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship
Love & Dating This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship