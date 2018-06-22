Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?

news

Dear Bukky

I have an issue that I have been thinking of lately. I have been dating this guy for a year plus now and when we see, we kiss and have oral sex and all.

However I have always told him that I don't want to have sex till I’m married. This time he says it's either he has sex with me or we won’t kiss or touch again because it puts him in the mood all the time and that whenever we see, he’ll leave the door open so to avoid it.

Please I need your advice, since he is talking like this now, what should I do?

Should I give in or walk away? I just don't want to do anything that I will later regret. I really love him.

___________

Dear reader,

I think the first thing you need to do is actually sit yourself down and ask yourself what you really want.

I mean, you do not want sex before you’re married and this is what you are about to get, there’s meant to be no problem, right?

Except, of course, you actually enjoy the makeout sessions and do not want that to end. And in my opinion, if you are not going to get burnt, there’s really no point playing around fire.

If you really, really do not want to engage in sex before marriage, this new arrangement should not bother you.

___________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!