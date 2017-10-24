Relationship Talk :  I'm 27 & I've never been in love; I feel lonely & unloved

Dear Bukky,

I am 27, I stay in Lagos. I have never been in a relationship, and I really do want to be in one.

All the girls I have met (in school, NYSC, church), only offer friendship, and when I ask them out, I lose their friendship.

People say I need to work on myself more and to be more patient.

I am trying my best on that, but I fail to find the girl that loves me and would want a relationship with me

I feel lonely, unloved, and it has brought some sort of low self-esteem to me.

What do I do?

_______________

Dear reader,

There really isn’t anything to be ashamed of here. Being single is not something to feel bad or sad about.

I’ll tell you what you should be more concerned about – that impatience people complain about.

See, feeling loved is a personal thing and it does begin with you. Are you lovable? If you were someone else, would you fall in love and stay in love with you?

Apparently, the problem is glaring to almost everyone and you know it, too.

Concentrate on deliberately becoming more tolerant. You need to be more patient, more accommodating. I’d be more concerned about cutting out the impatience than getting a partner, if I were you.

And this is why: without an attitudinal change, it does not make sense to get a girlfriend because that impatience will most likely ruin the relationship.

Would you rather begin something temporary or exercise patience [that really seems to be the magic word here] and go out for something that has a better chance of lasting forever.

There’s no time restriction to finding love. It happens naturally, in it’s time. While it’s yet to arrive, keep getting better at every other thing.

Be involved in as many interesting activities as possible – read, volunteer, get involved with people but not with the aim of falling in love - just enjoy life as it is.

You won’t be feeling despondent or unloved that way.

___________________

