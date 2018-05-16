Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce 10 bridesmaids & pageboys!

news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced the 10 cute bridesmaids and page boys that will be part of their upcoming nuptials. The pair will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19 2018.

As expected, the list includes Harry’s nephew and niece, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 who are both kids of Prince William and Duchess Kate.



Also included in the team of cuteness are Prince Harry and Markle’s godchildren.

Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2, have been named, as have Markle’s two goddaughters; Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7.

The American bride, who used to be a star on the legal thriller, “Suits”, has also included the kids of her best friend and stylist – Ivy Mulroney, 4, will be a bridesmaid while twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, will be page boys.



Their mum, Jessica Mulroney is married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The last adorable kid in the list is Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, 6.