Prince Harry and fiancée, Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 2018, after announcing their official engagement on November 27, 2017.

It's been six months since that lovely engagement and all eyes are now looking forward to their wedding day which is just around the bend if you'd crane your neck a little.

So ahead of the big day, here is everything you to know about the forthcoming wedding:

When and where will the nuptials hold?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking place on Saturday May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

play

Wedding time

Kensington Palace announced via a couple of tweets On February 12 that the service will start at noon [British time, of course] at the Chapel.

Oh, you can be sure there’ll be no African time. So if, somehow, you get an invite be sure to be seated at the prescribed time.

Who and who makes the wedding party?

The Prince’s little niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be serving as pageboy and bridesmaid during the ceremony. Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy might be serving as a flower girl at the wedding.

Best man, chief bridesmaid? All of that remains unknown at the time of this publication.

Who knows, an offer to do the royal family this prestigious honour might be sitting in your inbox right now!

play

And the bride’s dress?

Dear friends, we all shall know about that on May 19 2018 when the royal couple tie the knot at Windsor Castle.

Apart from this insightful list of details, nothing else is known about the wedding yet.

Who will join the royal couple?

The dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the archbishop of Canterbury will be the officiating minister.

play

What next after the vows?

Prince Harry and his American bride will have a carriage ride them through Windsor Town at 1pm, after they would have officially become husband and wife.

Yaaaaay!

Wedding reception?

With information according to Kessington Palace, there will be a formal reception at St. George’s Hall after the service for the couple and the guests from their congregation (so basically, everyone they had to invite, rather than the people they’re actually particularly close with).

play

Will it be televised?

It has confirmed by Kessington palace [Hey, who else has insider gist on these things?] that there will be cameras inside the chapel for the big day.

So, yeah, it’s looking like the royal love party will be televised.

We’re just not particularly feeling good with the chances of Nigerian local channels getting the pictures.

play

And streaming?

From Kessington Palace’s tweeted info, it looks like there might be chance of streaming too.

But of course you know all that is dependent on your network provider and their mood on the day.

What does the guest list look like?

Nothing is concrete yet but it seems a no-brainer that the groom’s brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton will be there.

Pippa, Kate’s sister’s attendance remains unsure right now. She and her actually husband had their won well-documented wedding in 2017.

Donald Trump is not invited yet, and so is Barack Obama with whom Prince is pretty cool.