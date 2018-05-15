Date, venue, guest list and more - everything to know about Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding this Saturday!
It's been six months since that lovely engagement and all eyes are now looking forward to their wedding day which is just around the bend if you'd crane your neck a little.
So ahead of the big day, here is everything you to know about the forthcoming wedding:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking place on Saturday May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.
Kensington Palace announced via a couple of tweets On February 12 that the service will start at noon [British time, of course] at the Chapel.
Oh, you can be sure there’ll be no African time. So if, somehow, you get an invite be sure to be seated at the prescribed time.
The Prince’s little niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be serving as pageboy and bridesmaid during the ceremony. Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy might be serving as a flower girl at the wedding.
Best man, chief bridesmaid? All of that remains unknown at the time of this publication.
Who knows, an offer to do the royal family this prestigious honour might be sitting in your inbox right now!
Dear friends, we all shall know about that on May 19 2018 when the royal couple tie the knot at Windsor Castle.
Apart from this insightful list of details, nothing else is known about the wedding yet.
The dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the archbishop of Canterbury will be the officiating minister.
Prince Harry and his American bride will have a carriage ride them through Windsor Town at 1pm, after they would have officially become husband and wife.
Yaaaaay!
With information according to Kessington Palace, there will be a formal reception at St. George’s Hall after the service for the couple and the guests from their congregation (so basically, everyone they had to invite, rather than the people they’re actually particularly close with).
It has confirmed by Kessington palace [Hey, who else has insider gist on these things?] that there will be cameras inside the chapel for the big day.
So, yeah, it’s looking like the royal love party will be televised.
We’re just not particularly feeling good with the chances of Nigerian local channels getting the pictures.
From Kessington Palace’s tweeted info, it looks like there might be chance of streaming too.
But of course you know all that is dependent on your network provider and their mood on the day.
Nothing is concrete yet but it seems a no-brainer that the groom’s brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton will be there.
Pippa, Kate’s sister’s attendance remains unsure right now. She and her actually husband had their won well-documented wedding in 2017.
Donald Trump is not invited yet, and so is Barack Obama with whom Prince is pretty cool.