My girlfriend wants to dump me & marry my friend.

Dear Bukky,

One of my friends who resides in America asked me to get him a lady to marry in Nigeria.

This man and his wife are living abroad but they have no child of their own. As a result of this, he asked me to look for a woman with whom he can have relations that’ll produce children.

So I told my woman to help me woo one of her friends for this man. But alas! She knelt down begging me to allow her marry my friend!!!

The worst thing that happened was that she confided in her mother and she joined in pleading with me to allow her daughter marry my friend. Both daughter and mother have never set their eyes on this my friend.

What should I do? Tell me.

Dear reader,

The writing on the wall is clear enough. That woman’s loyalty meter is pretty low. So you just have to let her go.

What this should tell you is that this woman will leave you at the slightest opportunity she gets. So what’s the point of holding her back when her flight risk is so, so high.

Whatever hurt it’ll cost to leave her now can’t be as much as the gravity of the mistake you’d be making by staying in a relationship with her.

Having said that, please make sure she gets nowhere near your friend. She’s not the type of woman to introduce to anyone you hold dear in your life. She’s scum.

On a final note, I think you need to tell your friend to think twice about playing his wife like that. There’s a reason why people swear to marry for better for worse, right?

Think of it this way; if he fell terribly sick with a debilitating illness [God forbid] and became incapable of performing most of his duty as a husband, would he be want to be left alone?

How would he feel if his wife left him in that situation?

