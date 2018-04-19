Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My girlfriend does not trust me at all

Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend does not trust me at all

She never believes me.

  • Published:
Unhappy couple having an argument. play

Unhappy couple having an argument.

(Urbanus Blog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We've had this issue of her complaining about me telling my friends about our escapades and I have told her on different occasions that I never do but she never believes me.

Several times we've quarreled and settled our differences but this time, I just can’t make it work. I thought giving her time will solve things but I just discovered she despises me more to the extent she didn’t wish me happy birthday which was five days after hers, no calls, no texts and the frustrating part is I’ve grown to love her more.

Please what can I do?
__________________

Dear reader,

Taking time from a relationship is not one of the things I believe in. I think you should be focused more on communicating; on discussing with each other what works best and how to move the relationship away from this position of distrust that’s apparently the problem you guys have.

I am of the opinion that partners owe it to each other to trust completely until there is a reason to not. So if your partner can’t do so much as trust you despite your repeated claims of honesty, maybe the problem is with her and not you.

Maybe she’s tired of the relationship but doesn’t know how to talk to you about ending it, so she’s forcing inexistent problems and making them into huge mountains of problems.

Provided that you did not trigger this unwavering level of distrust by something you once did, I think your partner is in the wrong here and if communication does not work, it may be time to start thinking of life after this toxicity of a relationship.
_________________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Former VP's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination...bullet
2 Atiku Abubakar 5 details you probably missed about politician's...bullet
3 Millenials and love 5 signs that a girl is just wasting your timebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Relationship Tips How to get out of a one-sided relationship
Relationship Tips 5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life
Atiku Abubakar Politician's stepson & Nigerian celebrities with lavish Dubai weddings
Relationship Talk With Bukky My priest says I can’t marry my girlfriend of 3 years
Pulse Weddings Chinwe & Kunle's sensational beach nuptials
Relationships How long does it take to get over an ex?
Pulse Weddings 5 things Nigerian brides need to stop immediately!
Love In Nigeria What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
Atiku Abubakar 5 details you probably missed about politician's stepson's wedding

Relationships & Weddings

A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Pulse Weddings A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Letting go of toxic relationships
Relationship Tips How to get out of a one-sided relationship
5 details on Atiku Abubakar's stepson's destination wedding
Atiku Abubakar Politician's stepson & Nigerian celebrities with lavish Dubai weddings
Actors, Iyke & Florence Okechuckwu's 5th wedding anniversary
Florence, Iyke Okechuckwu Nollywood actors celebrate 5th wedding anniversary