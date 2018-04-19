My girlfriend does not trust me at all

news

We've had this issue of her complaining about me telling my friends about our escapades and I have told her on different occasions that I never do but she never believes me.

Several times we've quarreled and settled our differences but this time, I just can’t make it work. I thought giving her time will solve things but I just discovered she despises me more to the extent she didn’t wish me happy birthday which was five days after hers, no calls, no texts and the frustrating part is I’ve grown to love her more.

Please what can I do?

Dear reader,

Taking time from a relationship is not one of the things I believe in. I think you should be focused more on communicating; on discussing with each other what works best and how to move the relationship away from this position of distrust that’s apparently the problem you guys have.

I am of the opinion that partners owe it to each other to trust completely until there is a reason to not. So if your partner can’t do so much as trust you despite your repeated claims of honesty, maybe the problem is with her and not you.

Maybe she’s tired of the relationship but doesn’t know how to talk to you about ending it, so she’s forcing inexistent problems and making them into huge mountains of problems.

Provided that you did not trigger this unwavering level of distrust by something you once did, I think your partner is in the wrong here and if communication does not work, it may be time to start thinking of life after this toxicity of a relationship.

