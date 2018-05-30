Mo'Cheddah, Prince ‘BK’ Bukunyi wed on May 30, 2018

news

Great news for Mo'Cheddah and her boo, Prince ‘BK’ Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi who will tie the knot today, May 30 2018!

The music star and fashionista confirmed her relationship with her boo nine months ago in August 2017, and according to Bella Naija who reports exclusively, the pair are finally taking the hallowed walk down the aisle.



"We’re so happy for singer and fashionista Mo’Cheddah and her fiancé Prince ‘BK’ Bukunyi as they get ready to tie the knot today – yes, they are getting married!" reports the website today, May 30 2018.

ALSO READ: You absolutely have to see this actor's classy AF prewedding pictures!

The ceremony will hold at an unspecified location in Lagos.

No guest list is known yet, neither are other details revealed yet. But as the ceremony progresses, Pulse Weddings will be bringing you all the scoop as soon as we get them!

Congratulations to Mo'Cheddah and the love of her life.