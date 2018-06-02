Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Mass Wedding: 13 couples exchange marriage vows in Abuja

(Guardian)
Thirteen couples were on Saturday in Gwagwalada, Abuja, joined in a holy wedlock at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Clement Igyeseh, advising them to be faithful to their marital vows.

The celebrant advised the couples to always invite Jesus into their marriages and give each other attention, affection, appreciation as well as forgiveness.

The cleric urged them not to allow disagreement among them to degenerate, adding that there was nothing wrong in apologising when necessary.

A woman needs attention, affection and appreciation. Husband, love your wife and love originates from the heart.

“Of course, there will be challenges in marriage no matter what you do, but always invite Jesus into your marriage.

“Ensure you support each other financially, spiritually and emotionally among others.

“It is a woman who prays for the success of her husband and children and no man will like to marry a liability,” Igyeseh said.

He, therefore, encouraged wives to always endeavour to look attractive to their husbands, saying that the only ugly woman was the one who failed to uprade her profile.

Mr Uche Olisaeke, Cordinator, CCRN congratulated the celebrators, saying that the prayer group decided to organise the wedding so as to encourage and assist the church to enrich members spiritually.

We discovered that most of our members are not communicants and we decided to organise the mass wedding in collaboration with the parish priest, ” he said.

On behalf of the celebrators, Mrs Justina Ojor expressed gratitude to God for making the day possible, and equally appreciated the organisers of the wedding for their initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the couples took turns to exchange their marital vows. 

