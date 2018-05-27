Joyce Jacob, Enyinna Anumudu are engaged!

news

Joyce Jacob and Enyinna Anumudu, the man of her dreams, are engaged!

The pro make up artist, recognised for her eye for striking yet subtle makeup looks and her great work on celebs like Tiwa Savage, Omawunmi, and Marcy Dolapo Sijuwade among many others, says yes to her Prince Charming a special proposal made in Lagos yesterday, May 26, 2018.

Delightfully sharing moments from the romantic night with fans and followers on Instagram, Joyce shows off her stunning diamond ring, and writes the following heartfelt words of her man, her lovely family and friends and the exciting future she looks forward to.



"Besides conquering face beats, meeting the man of my dreams has always been a day I looked forward to.

"A man ordained by God who is capable of loving me unconditionally. Also, a man that I could love unconditionally. That man is Enyinna Anumudu!!!

"Last night was such a whirlwind of emotions, excitement, pure joy, and tears; as my Enyi asked me to be his wife! Of course I said yes!



"I wouldn’t choose anyone else in the universe! I am so ready for this journey as we move forward to all God has in store for us!

"Another highlight of the evening was seeing my big sister Peace & Brother in-law Dozie who flew over 5,000 miles to surprise me! I could never thank you two enough for making my proposal that much more special!



"I love you two so much! Another thanks to our friends and family who came out last night and who [have] been supporting us from day [one]! We love and appreciate you all so much!

"Thank you everyone for your kind words, prayers, and messages! Wishing love and blessings to everyone, as I share my happiest moments with you all!!!"

Who is Enyinna Anumudu?

Eyinna is the eldest son of billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu and fashionista/business woman Nkiru Anumudu, reports Linda Ikeji's blog.

Huge cheers to the couple from Pulse Weddings.