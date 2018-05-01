news

In the simplest terms, emotional abuse is defined as behaviour and language designed to degrade or humiliate someone by attacking their self-value or personality. While a normal couple may disagree about how to spend money, for example, an emotional abuser will make his partner feel as though she's too stupid to understand the intricacies of finances. Ask yourself, is your partner emotionally abusive?

Emotional abuse can range from verbal abuse , yelling, blaming, shaming, and name calling, to isolation, intimidation, and threats. It also commonly shows up as stonewalling and dismissing, behaviours that make victims feel alone and unimportant.

Emotionally abused women also become used to the behaviour , and even if they don't like it, they may not feel like they have the psychological or social resources to sever the toxic bonds. In trying to please abusive men, they've made so many adjustments and accommodations that no sense of self is left.

It's important for women to recognise early warning signs of emotional abusers.

Here are nine important red flags!

1. He's a blamer

A guy may blame someone for cutting him off on the road, or more insidiously, he can blame his ex-girlfriend for making his life tough. Early on, this deplorable blaming trait is hard to detect because it is often couched in a compliment (e.g., "You're nothing like that bitch I used to date"). The law of blame is that it goes to the closest person. You'll eventually be the object of it.

2. He's resentful

People like this aren't able to deal with the fact that life can sometimes be tough and unfair. They dwell on the injustice. Their resentment is a self-defense mechanism, masking a fear of inadequacy or failure.

3. He has an entitlement complex

This is sometimes related to resentment: If life is so damn hard for him, then he's entitled to cut in line and break other rules. Let him get close and he'll feel entitled to abuse you if you don't let him have his way.

4. He has a superiority complex

Emotionally abusive people aren't satisfied by feeling OK about themselves; they have to feel better than other people. This can play out as competitiveness or self-righteousness, and can be alluring at first because he might flatter you with the ways in which you, too, are superior.

5. He's petty

If he's the sort of person who makes a mountain out of the proverbial molehill, let's say, when a waitress doesn't put enough ice in his soda, be warned.

6. He's sarcastic

This sort of humour is designed to make someone feel bad. Eventually, you'll be the target.

7. He's deceitful

If he exaggerates or distorts his past, it's a bad sign. It's not unusual to put on a good face when you're trying to impress a potential mate. But lying shows that his self-respect, and his regard for you, is low.

8. He's jealous

A dab of jealousy is fine, but any more can be toxic. Jealousy is the only naturally occurring emotion that can cause psychosis , the inability to distinguish the real from the imagined. Most severe relationship violence has jealousy at its root.

9. He's pushy

While this might be done under the guise of "sweeping you off your feet," guys who push for too much too soon can be trouble. He should care more about your boundaries than his desires.



Breaking up with an emotionally abusive partner is no easy task. These relationships can be like a physical addiction; when romantic love mixes with fear, the result is powerful and dangerous but it's not impossible. Once you recognise the signs, try talking to your partner about the damaging behaviour, they may be willing to change.

However, if your partner is exhibiting violent behaviour, it's important to get out of the situation before it's too late.