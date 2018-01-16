I have four girlfriends, how do I know the one?

news

Dear Bukky,

I have four girls that I’m in love with.

I have proposed to two but without any positive answer and the remaining two are waiting for me to do so.

My family members do not like one of the remaining two ladies and have asked me not propose to because of her height (she is short) and myself am average height.

Please advise me on what to do.

_______________

Dear reader,

I think you need only one thing - setting right priorities.

I don’t know how this sounds to you but to me, liking four women and playing a random selection game with them looks and sounds somehow to me.

If I were you, this is what I would do; I’d have a long, painstaking introspection and decide on my most important needs in a woman.

Perhaps you are stuck with the four of them because your idea of the type of woman you need in your life is unformed or yet too vague.

When you are done making up your mind on what your needs are, now think of the women and the one who embodies those traits and needs the most.

That’s the one you should concentrate your efforts on. Like, shed all the other ones and channel all your energy into showing and proving to that one that she’s the only one.

If the one that would bring you the most happiness is the one your family members do not want, I think you should still go for her and look for a way to convince them.

Height is too inconsequential in the marital grand scheme of things. If you have no qualms with her standing and she brings you peace of mind and feels perfect for you, please that’s the one you should go for.

The stature of a partner is not what decides the height of happiness she’ll take you to.

______________

