I found out my boyfriend is married but I can't leave him

news

Dear Bukky,

What should I do? I am currently dating a married man and wasn't aware at first.

I had gotten into a relationship with him and had had my first sex with him before realizing that he is married with two kids.

I am really dying. I love this man with all my being and can't imagine life without him.

___________

Dear reader,

Whether or not you knew before beginning the relationship, you cannot continue with it.

It’s fairly understandable to have done all you did when you thought he was single – this article here could have actually helped you prevent making that mistake.

But what’s done is done now and it doesn’t make sense to cry over spilled milk.

What’s left for you to di is to split from that man. There’s no such explanation or compromise other than that. You have to leave him and go get your own man. You only think you can’t be without him. Actually you can, and you absolutely need to unsnap yourself from his grasp and go find out all the other interesting relationship possibilities out there.

___________

My girlfriend throws a tantrum when I tell her I'm broke

Dear Bukky,

How can you cope in a relationship where your partner suddenly changes towards you just because she asked you some money which you initially promised to give but because of pressing situations you couldn't do as promised.

I have tried to explain things to her but it seems she doesn't want to understand.

_________________

Dear reader,

One thing is important to consider here before making a wrong decision which could put your whole relationship in jeopardy.

Put this situation in perspective instead of considering it in isolation. Is this something she has always done? Does she always throw tantrums when you say no to her, or this is just an anomaly instead of the norm?

If she is always angry and reacts this way when she does not get her way, you may have something to worry about.

And in that case, communication is the first step to getting her to realise that what she is doing isn’t so cool and requires change on her part. Her reaction to that discussion will further show you what the next step to take is.

Also, it is important to consider whether or not you are a man of your words or not. Do you always make good your word? Or are you someone who always promises her and fails? It is important to answer this question honestly before jumping to the conclusion that she suddenly changed.

If you are always creating expectations in her heart and you always end up falling short of those expectations, you can’t turn around now to blame her for switching it up on you.

You need to apologise to her and intentionally do better consistently if that is the case.

_____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!