How will I recognise my soul mate?

Dear Bukky,

My question simple and straightforward.

I just want to know; what are the signs that one has met her soul mate?

_______________

Dear reader,

The issue of soul mates is a contentious one and for as long as one can remember, there have been arguments about the accuracy of the belief.

I am of the opinion that soul mates exists but not in the sense that you might think.

The general idea of soul mates that many people seem to have is that there is someone out there somewhere with whom their heart will instantly just merge and an imperishable love will blossom.

A narrative driven mostly by romantic movies and books, this idea of soul mates is just idealistic, misleading and unsuitable for real life situations as far as I’m concerned.

While I agree that there are people you meet and things just flow easily between you but then, having a strong beginning with someone, or quickly finding a rhythm with them does translate them into soulmates. It takes more than that to decide this.

For me, relationship with a soul mate is forged over time, a bond woven around shared experiences, difficult moments, blissful seasons and a growing understanding despite all of this.

By my personal definition, becoming a soul mates takes time to achieve - two people who have surpassed the flurry of sweet feelings in the beginning and transitioned into the stability that comes love hold on the brain is no longer inexplicable.

People who have managed to stay happy together through it all… those are the people that I see as soulmates. People whose relationships have only gotten better with time; who have established a consistently growing cycle of affection, understanding and everything desirable in relationships.

That’s my definition of soul mates.

What are the signs that you’ve found one? Well, I think time is what always tells.

Only time.

________________

