How do I make my boyfriend miss me?

How do I make my boyfriend miss me?

What can I do to make him miss me so much that he can't do without hearing from me?

How do I make my boyfriend miss me?
Dear Bukky,

So I have this guy I’m dating, we've been dating for months now, he hardly calls me on phone while I do the calling all the time.

When we are together he acts so cool but when we are apart, he just acts like as though he doesn't miss me at all. What can I do to make him miss me so much that he can't do without hearing from me?
____________

Dear reader,

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news – but he doesn’t sound like he’s that into you the way you are into him.

I doubt there’s anything you can do to make someone miss you, except it’s a case of  missing you but having no ability to reach out and show it. So maybe he does not have credit or data or any of the things he’s need to reach out. Of course, with airtime being as cheap as #100, we both know that’s not even an excuse.

Another thing could be that he sucks at showing how he feels. I suggest you talk to him. Ask him if he ever misses you, if he says yes, tell him he needs to start showing it. Don’t push the matter. Just say it as simply and casually as possible.

If you are too vehement about it and he indeed starts calling, you won’t be sure that he’s reaching out because he wants to or because he’s just responding to the vehemence of your request.

So it is better to do it casually, and leave it openended. That way you give him a piece of your mind but leave sufficient space for him to wriggle into a decision that suits him most.

I wish you the best.
_______________
