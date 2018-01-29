Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 signs that it's time to end your FWB relationship.

3 signs that it's time to end your FWB relationship

Friends with benefit relationships are often temporary and this is how you know that you've reached the end of the cycle.

  • Published:
When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship play

When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship

Depending on which stage you’re at in life right now, a friends with benefit relationship could be the exact thing you need.

Like an earlier Pulse post says:

“No one has to go through the motions of a relationship just because they need to smash regularly.

"If you are not ready for a relationship but need to continue being sexually active, there’s no qualms with having a friend with benefits so far you both understand [both the advantages] and the terms and conditions involved

One more thing to note is that friends with benefit relationships are meant to be temporary, and they almost always reach an expiration after a while. It’s the very nature of the bond.

And so how do you know you have reached the end of a cycle?

1. Respect is gone

The bedrock of FWB relationships is friendship; and that itself can’t exist without respect.

The moment you feel he or she has begun to treat you with disdain, or speak to you with a disrespectful tone, just know it’s time to withdraw the benefits - and maybe the friendship, too.

2. There’s someone else

Of course, at some point, one of you was bound to find someone new and move into a committed relationship.

You are not allowed to get jealous when that partner decides to try a serious relationship with someone else. If it’s you who finds a relationship first, show some respect to your partner and let your FWB go.

3. Emotions are involved

Once you catch yourself overreacting over stuff your FWB partner does, you should know it’s time to bring that adventure to an end.

If you start going overboard with shows of emotions as you would do with someone you are emotionally committed to, it does not bode well for the relationship; the cardinal rule of which is that you are to not catch feelings.

