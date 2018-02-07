Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Dora Akunyili's daughter, Chidiogo, is married!

Dora Akunyili Late minister's daughter, Chidiogo marries European sweetheart

Chidiogo has announced her civic wedding ceremony with an emotional post on Instagram.

Dora Akunyili's daughter, Chidiogo marries European sweetheart play

Dora Akunyili's daughter, Chidiogo marries European sweetheart

(Instagram / Chidiogo)
Late Dora Akunyili's daughter, Chidiogo, has tied the knot with her European lover Andrew  and her charming words commemorating the ceremony are made of the utmost beauty.

Chidiogo delightedly tells of her and Andrew's civic wedding ceremony with an Instagram post on February 6, 2018; sharing a dreamy list of wedding pictures and the most enchanting love story on the social media page.

Chidiogo's soul-stirring words

“Celebrating our civil union. Excited for all the white & colourful celebrations with friends and family to come.

“Thank you Andrew for being a daily reminder of the miracles that exist in this world and the power we have to tap into it. 
“On a cold February evening in Geneva, I wrote down words that I feel connected our destinies & led our paths to cross 7 months later in the deserts of Nevada.

(Instagram / Chidiogo)


“Monday, 8 Feb 2016. Geneva - Clayton asked that I do a true exercise of what I want. Here goes:

“I seek a partnership with a strong man, mind, body and spirit. I seek a partnership with a man who will cherish, love and honour me & the life we build together, supporting each other through the journey with kindness, love, a smile & words that put difficulties in perspective.

(Instagram / Chidiogo)


“He will not be away from home all the time but have a career that allows for him to assist strongly and sometimes wholly in building a home for us and for the children. He will be conscious and inspire us to grow in consciousness.

“He will be full of kindness and have a depth of love that leaves us inspired by what two people can achieve together. He will hold me and we will give gratitude. He will be flexible. He is adventurous/open to new experiences.

“He is happy in himself & together we share happiness in God and Love.”

(Instagram / Chidiogo)


“7 months later after strong guidance came to me to go to Burning Man — I met him.

“It was a story of the union of souls. I felt I had written him to existence and rejoiced in the connection we shared. One I know started with a decision to focus on the wholeness of my own soul — self love — & from the space of taking time for self I was ready to take time for another’s soul and him mine in turn.

“I was not looking for a man so save me but a man to hold me up in my own strength. Together we continue to weave a web of care, love, strength, that isn’t without its difficulties but I’m learning & growing with & from them.

“I say yes to a life spent together in partnership — to holding each other up outwardly and on the inside — to loving every part of ourselves and each other knowing we have the power to create and re-create from a place of peace with what is & the infinity that can be.”

(Instagram / Chidiogo)

More wedding parties?

If the newly wed's post is anything to go by, there seem to be some more wedding parties to look forward to.

"Excited for all the white & colourful celebrations with friends and family to come," she writes, signifying that their civil ceremony is not the only wedding celebration there'll be.

A fullblown Nigerian party on the cards? Maybe two? Let's wait and see.

Dora Akunyili and her numerous awards of recognition of her stellar performance in all government roles she held before her deathn in 2014. She died after a battle with Cancer.

Dora Akunyili

The bride's mum, Dora Akunyili, was the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Nigerian Minister of Information and Communications from 2008 to 2010.

She died in India 2014 after a drawn-out battle with Cancer.

