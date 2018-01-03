Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Do heartbreaks heal faster if you block your ex on social media?

Opinion Poll Do you really need to block an ex on social media after a breakup?

How necessary is it to block an ex off your social media space? Is it over-dramatic to do so?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
They say if you block him, you'll move in quickly than if you don't. play

They say if you block him, you'll move in quickly than if you don't.

(Women Planet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Remaining connected to an ex partner's social media platforms has been likened to a situation where you leave a window open in your house so as to peek in on festivities happening in a neighbouring mansion you're no longer welcomed in.

In a bid to find happiness and move past the hurt and confusion of being dumped, minimizing contact with your ex is always advised.

Popular opinion makes you believe that the farther you move from the person that hurt you, the easier [relatively] it will be to put the whole breakup wahala behind you.

But how true is this? Do you truly move on faster from a breakup when you block your ex than when you don't?

What different ways do women handle breakups and heartbreaks. play To truly move on from that heartbreak, you'll have to leave your ex and everything that'll keep triggering their memory. How true is that? (Newsfeed)


Isn't it possible that staying away and blocking that ex from your life will only make you miss them more and worsen the ache to have them back?

ALSO READ: 5 things you get to learn from breakups

Afterall, absence is said to make the heart grow fonder. And realistically, not everyone actually ends up hating their exes.

Pastor says I should leave my wife & go back to my ex play Does it truly make any difference whether or not I block Simi, my ex, from my social media platforms? (Shutterstock)


Many ex partners end up being good friends who eventually do a lot of great stuff together despite the end of their romantic relationship.

Again, different strokes for different folks. People always end up handling their problems in the manner they deem most convenient.

So we are curious about breakups and the need to block exes off social media spaces.

What's your personal opinion on this? Is a block necessary or is it being over-dramatic to do so?

Let's know in the poll below.

Will you move on quicker if you block your ex on social media?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Brian McKnight American R&B star is engaged!bullet
2 For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spousebullet
3 For Women He's not really into you, he's just stringing you alongbullet

Related Articles

Paris Hilton Millionaire heiress is engaged
New Year 10 relationship tips that’ll secure your happiness all year long
Relationship Advice Is it a good idea to go back to your ex?
Chinua Achebe, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Icon's granddaughter weds ex-minister's son in Abia state
Relationship Advice 4 red flags for couples to watch out for
Mercy Aigbe Actress' dress scandal and problematic Nigerian wedding vendors
Relationship Talk My girlfriend has another boyfriend & refuses to let go
For Couples Why you're never at peace with your partner
YQ Singer is engaged!
New Year Resolution 4 ways to make your relationship better in 2018

Relationships & Weddings

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Paris Hilton Millionaire heiress is engaged
He's happily in love and crazy about you.
New Year 10 relationship tips that’ll secure your happiness all year long
A-black-couple-flirting
Relationship Advice Is it a good idea to go back to your ex?
Chinua Achebe's granddaughter weds Okonjo-Iweala's son
Chinua Achebe, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Icon's granddaughter weds ex-minister's son in Abia state