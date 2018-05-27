Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Best photos from Emmanuel Emenike & Iheoma Nnadi's nuptials

Iheoma Nnadi, Emmanuel Emenike See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer

Here are some of the most delightful pictures taken as MGBN 2014, Iheoma and Nigerian footballer, Emenike tie the knot in Lagos.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike and wife hold white wedding in Lekki (Instagram/Negos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Surely you must have heard: Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi are married!

The former Super Eagles striker and the most beautiful girl in Nigeria 2014 tie the knot in a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer play

MGBN 2014, Iheoma Nnadi looking all stunning on her wedding day with Nigerian footballer, Emenike.

(TYJ Photography)


Having been a couple for two years, and being engaged since September 2016, the couple's ceremony yesterday must feel like a dream finally come true for them, and with the enormous joy and hearty smiles on their faces in our gallery above, that's pretty obvious.

A post shared by Iheoma (@iheomannadi) on

 

Daughter for the couple

The couple already have a daughter together, born in August 2017.

The Olympiakos striker who is now off that market was in the past linked with several Nollywood actresses including Ebube Nwagbo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
3 For Men 3 romantic ways to let your woman know you love herbullet

Related Articles

Joyce Jacob Popular makeup artist says yes to boyfriend's marriage proposal!
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma
Relationship Talk With Bukky I think my girlfriend is cheating; should I confront her?
Divorce Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples
May D Singer proposes to Swedish girlfriend
Relationship Talk When does cheating become unacceptable?
For Women 5 things he does when he's not over his ex
Love Tips Why self-assessment is important in romantic relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to

Relationships & Weddings

Joyce Jacob, Enyinna Anumudu are engaged!
Joyce Jacob Popular makeup artist says yes to boyfriend's marriage proposal!
Actor Saka, wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony in Dubai
Divorce Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples
Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma