Here are some of the most delightful pictures taken as MGBN 2014, Iheoma and Nigerian footballer, Emenike tie the knot in Lagos.
The former Super Eagles striker and the most beautiful girl in Nigeria 2014 tie the knot in a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Having been a couple for two years, and being engaged since September 2016, the couple's ceremony yesterday must feel like a dream finally come true for them, and with the enormous joy and hearty smiles on their faces in our gallery above, that's pretty obvious.
The couple already have a daughter together, born in August 2017.
The Olympiakos striker who is now off that market was in the past linked with several Nollywood actresses including Ebube Nwagbo.