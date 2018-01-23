Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Another boyfriend rejects girlfriend's proposal in Lagos.

In Lagos Another boyfriend rejects marriage proposal from girlfriend

Another Lagos girlfriend has proposed to her boyfriend in public and failed.

Another boyfriend rejects marriage proposal from girlfriend play

Another woman proposes and fails in Lagos

(Instagram)
Another girlfriend's has proposed to her boyfriend in Lagos, and the boyfriend said no.

Dramatic proposal

In a fresh clip that has just surfaced online on Monday, 22 2018, a girlfriend apparently creates drama at e-Centre, Yaba, when she proposes to her boyfriend and instead of getting a yes and a warm embrace, the boyfriend tries to walk out on her in a fit of rage.

The boyfriend gets stopped before he could escape, though, and the rest of the clip, as you can see in the post above, is just an embarrassing chaos.

The boyfriend and girlfriend remain unidentified at the time of this post.

Not the first time

Recall that a similar occurrence happened just over a week ago at Ikeja City Mall, where a woman proposed to her boyfriend and got embarrassed to tears as he rejected the proposal.

Real proposal or prank?

At the time of publishing this, there are doubts concerning the authenticity of the proposal at E-Center, with many expressing distrust that the clip might be a prank.

Updates will be here on Pulse Weddings if anything new comes out this story.

