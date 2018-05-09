5 main reasons why men lose interest in relationships

news

Sometimes people in relationships, once burning with a passion for each other suddenly begin to lose interest in the whole affair.

Reasons for this could range from exasperating habits like cheating , complacence and a bunch of others.

The major reasons why women pull out of relationships are listed here .

For men, reasons for losing interest in a relationship with a woman they once liked could be one of the five common ones listed below:

1. Nagging

Men are known for their penchant for peace of mind. Because they lean towards people who give them peace of mind and become fed up when that is taken away by a nagging partner, it is not uncommon to hear a man giving up on a relationship where unnecessary nagging and constant complaint reigns supreme.

2. Loss of freedom

If a relationship threatens to choke up a man, he’s going to revolt and try to get out. It is imperative for most men [and women, too, actually] that their partner has something to do with her time and not try to spend every single moment with them.

Sounds ridiculous, but there are actually women who are this way and soon enough, men in relationships with them would likely look for a way out.

3. Difference in sex drive

If the gap in the sex drive between him and his girlfriend is vast, it will affect the relationship adversely and it won’t be long before the man gets fed up.

If the woman has a higher sex drive , or if he has a higher sex drive, something’s going to get terribly wrong as some point. This is why it is better to always have that conversation about sexual compatibility early enough.

4. Cheating

Men are notorious for finding it difficult to deal with a woman who cheats on them. No one does, but men have a notoriety for being more intolerant to it.

5. Unsupportive parents

Sometimes, men could also become fed up when parents frustrate their effort to be with a woman they like. It is possible to go on with the relationship against the parent's wish but sometimes the stress associated with this situation would necessitate that both partners go their separate ways.