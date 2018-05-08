Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

For Men: 4 most popular reasons why women lose interest in dating you

For Men 4 major reasons why women lose interest in relationships

If a babe ever starts to give you attitude and you're wondering why, one of these four reasons could be responsible for the change.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boyfriend issues play 4 major reasons why women lose interest in dating you (BeliefNet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If your girlfriend or some babe you are interested in begins to show signs of being fed up of you and the relationship, it is logical to wonder what could have gone wrong.

When you actually consider it, quite a number of reasons comes to mind; many of which are influenced by personal observations you may have made in the course of the relationship as well as other recognized, popular reasons.

If your girlfriend ever starts to give you attitude and you wonder why, one of these four reasons could be responsible for the change:

1. Bad sex

If your sex game is not A1, there’s every chance that the dissatisfaction will brew over at some point and cause her to seek a way out of the relationship.

Ladies which one? #emo#8J+Pvg==## #KraksTV

A post shared by KRAKS (@krakstv) on

 

2. Broke

Sometimes, it could be because she got fed up with putting up with your brokenness. Not every woman can be with a guy who hasn’t found his feet financially. And even those who think they can could eventually become fed up when the expectation of wealth does not materialize as soon as they envisaged.

ALSO READ: 5 early signs of a bad girlfriend

3. Cheating

This is a no brainer. No woman deserves the emotional imbalance of dealing with a fornicating, no-holds-barred cheat.

She can only stick with you for so long if you are relentlessly, unrepentantly cheating on her.

Unhappy couple having an argument. play If you cheat on her long enough, she'll certainly get fed up no matter how much she loves you. (Urbanus Blog)

 

4. Poor hygiene

Let's face it, if hygiene is so poor to the point that your body or mouth odour is overpowering, it could suffocate the affection she has for you. It's as simple as that.

Let us know which one you consider the worst of these four by voting in the poll below:

Which one makes a woman lose interest in a man faster?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pulse Relationships 5 early signs of a bad girlfriendbullet
2 DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamidebullet
3 Donald Duke Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional weddingbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Weddings 10 funny & weird experiences from Naija nuptials
MET Gala 2018 2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on red carpet
Bukky's Relationship Talk My husband texts other women; does he still love me at all?
Xerona, DJ Caise Newly wedded couple fly to the Maldives for honeymoon
Pulse Weddings Ife & Ayo's nuptials: Filled with all the love & joy imaginable
Donald Duke Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding
Relationships 3 simple things to do if your girlfriend has trust issues
Pulse Relationships 5 early signs of a bad girlfriend
Relationship Talk With Bukky My husband womanises & doesn't bother hiding it from me
Lai Muhammed Marriage is greatest institution in life

Relationships & Weddings

5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life
For Guys 10 ways to know she's a keeper
10 funny & weird experiences from Naija nuptials
Nigerian Weddings 10 funny & weird experiences from Naija nuptials
2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on MET gala red carpet
MET Gala 2018 2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on red carpet
My husband texts other women; does he still love me at all?
Bukky's Relationship Talk My husband texts other women; does he still love me at all?