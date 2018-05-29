Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriage

For many couples, from the first month up to the first year can be the most difficult of their marriage.

Nigerian marriage play Wedding might be all the fun. Marriage is where the the real work lies
No matter how long you were engaged to someone, or how long you dated for, the experience of being married comes with few curve balls that you may never see coming.

This does not necessarily bode something sinister. It just points to marriage as a thing that naturally comes with so many changes that even the most diligent marriage preparation and counselling may not necessarily prepare you for.

So here are three things [and other possibilities] still have the potential of surprising you.

1. The real extent of interdependence

One of the biggest changes that marriage brings is the melding of lives

This is not news to many of us. As much as we have an idea of it though, when some people actually experience the extent to which theirs and their spouse’s lives became twined, they were indeed shocked, to be honest.  [They never experrerit]

play Here are things you need to know about being newly-married (H4NO)


One moment you’ll be Miss Independent doing your own thing, before you know it, you’re Mrs. Dependent, asking if every of your move will not be inconvenient for your spouse.

Knowing about it might not be enough to handle this experience, really, but best be prepared for it nonetheless.

ALSO READ: Why do people really gain weight after marriage?

2. Managing expectations

People go into marriages with a host of expectations, built consciously or unconsciously over the years.

What you might quickly learn in marriage is that, preparing for it is not the same as actually living it, experiencing it.

That’s why although many guys dated their girlfriends for long, and developed an idea of all what she needs from them to make the relationship work, they are still unprepared for the level of responsibilities that come with actual marriage.

Same thing goes for ladies, you already heard about what your husband’s family might demand of you, and you’ve heard several things about how some mothers-in-law could be terrible and all, and you prepared yourself to handle whatever is thrown at you.

I’m sorry to be the carrier of bad news, but what might be thrown at you might just be bigger than what you envisaged.

play All this might still not prepare you for what marriage truly holds (BuzzNigeria)

3. Lifestyle differences

Subconsciously, people often imagine a perfect marriage as one which works smoothly like synchronized swimming - you move he moves, you move he moves.

They often think that the spouses’ lives are so in sync that it's hard to think of one without the other.

Now, this may be the case after a long time of being married, but newlyweds can't expect to be walking in step from day one!

Forget that you guys dated for quite a while, marriage, as they keep telling me, is a different ball game entirely, and you might likely experience a part of your spouse you never saw all along while you were dating.

Anyway, love is about compromises and you can surely learn to co-habit with little adjustments here and there.

You’ll be fine, guys. Love always prevails!

