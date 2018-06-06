Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 great reasons why you should keep your relationship private

Relationship Advice This is why it's good to keep your relationship private

Although your relationship should not be a secret, its most important details need to remain between only you and your partner.

  • Published:
Happy lovers play

Happy lovers

(Image of Love)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As much as you do not want to be in a secret relationship, not everyone deserves to know you and your secrets. And certainly not all friends and even family members are good enough to know about the details of what goes on in your relationship.

Having a support system is great, and having trusted people to confide in is just amazing, too; but no matter how small your circle is, or how much you trust them, some details of your relationship need to remain between you and just your partner.

Finding love play Even if you must share and seek advice, you have to be really selective in doing so. (Tell You All)


Here are three reasons why:

1. It strengthens your relationship

By hoarding the most private information and details of your marriage, you become obliged to work out differences without external assistance or influence.

Being able to move away from the rough patches of your relationship on your won is great for your relationship because you are reaching decisions based on your personal understanding of your relationship, not from someone else's perspective of what is right for you or not.

Should you be reckless in love? play The bad advice is shut out of your relationship where it actually belongs (Madamenoire)


This is the best way to be in a relationship, except when it becomes unreasonable to not seek assistance from trusted sources.

ALSO READ: Is it bad for partners to live together before marriage?

2. Shuts out bad advice

By keeping the essence of your relationship out of circulation, you actually leave no room for people to pass judgements and give unsolicited advice on how things should be between you and your partner.

How to never lose a woman's trust play The pressure to be what others think you should be will be reduced (Madamenoire)

3. Pressure is reduced

If you are keeping your relationship between just you and your partner, you are not getting external, irrelevant advice on where you and your partner should be, and what you should be doing as a couple.

This reduces the pressure and you can both move the relationship at a pace that suits both partners.

If details of your relationship is being kept on a really low key, you are on the right path.

Please don't stop.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to menbullet
2 Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her...bullet
3 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
Pulse Weddings These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?
Dating & Romance 5 things to never share on a first date in 2018
Relationships Do you need your partner's consent to make serious life decisions before marriage?
For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to men
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?
Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough
Mass Wedding 13 couples exchange marriage vows in Abuja

Relationships & Weddings

5 things that ruin Valentine's day for couples
McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!
Pulse Weddings These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!
Troubled.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?
5 things to never share on a first date
Dating & Romance 5 things to never share on a first date in 2018