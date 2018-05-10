Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

All the things that'll show you that your guy is a husband material.

If he has no side chicks and curves other women just to stay faithful to you, he's doing just great.

How to know your boyfriend is a keeper. play Being with him gives you peace (Black & Married With Kids)
Perfection is difficult to find, not even in a partner or soulmate.

However, there are men that will be just perfect for you, not because they have no flaws, but because they get so many things right and work so hard to make up for even their 'insignificant' defects.

When you find a guy who fits this bill, just know you've found yourself a keeper, the perfect husband material and these are likely the things you'll see in him.

Guys who shouldn't have relationship play The perfect guy brings joy into your life (Black and Married With Kids)


1. He's courteous, kind and considerate.

2. He's tries hard to be there for you and he's always full of support.

3. He wants to bring you home to his parents.

ALSO READ: 10 ways to know your girlfriend is a keeper

4. He has no side chicks, and curves girls to stay faithful to you.

5. He'll not hurt you - not emotionally nor physically.

Happiness play How to spot the husband material guy (BAMWK)


6. He's sensitive to all your needs.

7. He's that guy you're proud of. One you'll proudly show off.

8. He prays for you and prays with you.

9. He doesn’t have time for games and is always honest with you.

ALSO READ: 10 traits of men who deserve your loyalty for life

10. He stays true to his word and keeps his promises.

11. He's a go getter. Hard working and ambitious and never scared to go after what he wants.

Love play You can tell him all about you that no one else knows about (The Love Lint)


12. He's sure of you and never makes you doubt how he feels.

13. He is never tired of saying how much he loves you.

14. He apologizes when he’s wrong. And does it right.

15. He is the only guy you ever felt you couldn't live without.

