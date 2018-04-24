How to start a cleaning business

news

The cleaning industry in Nigeria is beginning to experience an unprecedented growth. And this is due to the fact that people are getting too tired to do their chores as a result of their busy schedule.

But apart from the business that cannot be separated from most city dwellers, a lot of people, especially the elite, enjoy the freedom of not doing their house works. They’d prefer another to help them do their washing, cleaning, and similar duties for a pay.

There are also other groups in constant need of cleaning services; and they include organizations, school, private companies, builders, and event planners.

These, among others, are the reasons why cleaning business can be said to be a very promising business. However, it is important to note that the business is one of the few businesses that are easy to start in Nigeria because it requires less capital, and also an excellent part-time option.

Of course, the competition is high but the demand for it is endless.

So, if you’re interested in the business and have what it take to invest in it, you should read on to see the necessary requirements for starting-up a cleaning service which is also known janitorial service.

Here is a guide to starting a cleaning business

1. Carry out a feasibility study

Discourage yourself from investing or getting yourself involved in any business, no matter how small it is, without carrying out a proper feasibility study.

As a matter of fact, the importance of feasibility study cannot be overemphasized because it is the only way you can understand and prepare yourself for both the opportunity and challenges you will face in the future.

In addition, it will give you an idea of what the industry really look like, your strongest competitors, and their services cost.

2. Decide on the business type

After carrying out your feasibility study, your next step is to decide on the type of cleaning service you think you can function on without too much stress. The cleaning industry is vast.

There are some that are specialized in cleaning up chemicals. And there are also some that are specialized in taking care of the waste products of production companies.

So you must decide on the area or niche you desire. And among them include:

House Cleaning Services

Commercial Cleaning Services

Specialized Cleaning Services

3. Capital

No matter how small you intend to start, you’ll definitely need some money for the startup. And the needed amount depends on the type of cleaning business you’re venturing into.

It is, therefore, important to note that house cleaning services would always be very affordable to start up, but commercial cleaning services and specialized cleaning services will constantly require special equipment which can run into some incredible amount of money.

4. Get some hands to help you execute the job

There is no way you can do it by yourself. And when you think of hiring some hands to help you with executing the jobs, employ based on contract, not monthly payments. However, there can always be room for change as the business grows in size and recognition.

5. Advertise your business

Nobody will contact you if your business is unknown. In other words, the more the popularity of your business, the more the chances of you getting more jobs.

Nevertheless, you need not go to a television or radio station in other to get this done. Just create a website and promote it on social media. You can also make use of fliers, business cards, and other local media as well.