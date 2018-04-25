Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 reasons you should have an emergency fund

Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have an emergency fund

Worrying about your finances can spell doom, to avoid this, you need to understand why emergency fund is important in personal finance.

  • Published:
5 reasons you should have an emergency fund play

Emergency funds can help you stop stressing about your finance

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to personal finance, anything can happen, good or bad. This is why having financial goals and plans for the future is necessary and of such plan is to have an emergency saving for uncertainties.

There are some things we don't bargain for in life that just happen, this is why it is very necessary to have an emergency fund. It is meant to serve as a soft landing when there is a financial shortfall during unexpected situations.

Not having an emergency fund is like having no savings for emergency situations. It is meant to help you when you have an emergency situation. Here are reasons you need an emergency fund

1.  Protects your family in case of a job loss

5 ways to stop overspending play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)
 

Not all jobs guarantee job security, and when the unexpected happens, you can easily have something to fall back on before you get another job.

2. Provides reserves for health or other family emergencies

5 important saving tips for single income earners play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Your emergency fund is a good example of saving for the raining days. With this fund, taking care of any family emergency becomes easy and prevent you from borrowing money for any expenses you incur from such emergencies.

3.  Ability to pursue attractive investment when one comes up

play
 

Everyone likes the idea of investing their money in a profitable business, but one may miss an opportunity to put your money on a business when you have no saving or fund to take advantage of such a business opportunity.

4. Reduces stress, which increases health and well being

play
 

There are so many reasons why you might be worried about your finances. You could worry about incurring debt or the fact you are not making enough money. However, having emergency funds prevents you from money-related stress and anxiety. 

5. Creates a cushion to use for major household repairs

play
 

With emergency funds, you have little or no financial pressure as you have the funds in reserve to take care of some financial needs without touching your retirement savings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Personal Finance 3 habits that can make you poor even with reasonable...bullet
3 Moneywise 5 second-hand items you should not buybullet

Money

How to start a cleaning business in Nigeria
Cleaning Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
5 financial goals you must reach before 30
Moneywise 5 financial goals you must reach before you clock 30
5 financial skills everyone should master
Moneywise 5 financial skills everyone should master
How to start a small scale poultry business
Poultry Ever thought of starting this business on a small scale? Here's how