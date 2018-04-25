5 reasons you should have an emergency fund

news

When it comes to personal finance, anything can happen, good or bad. This is why having financial goals and plans for the future is necessary and of such plan is to have an emergency saving for uncertainties.

There are some things we don't bargain for in life that just happen, this is why it is very necessary to have an emergency fund. It is meant to serve as a soft landing when there is a financial shortfall during unexpected situations.

Not having an emergency fund is like having no savings for emergency situations. It is meant to help you when you have an emergency situation. Here are reasons you need an emergency fund

1. Protects your family in case of a job loss

Not all jobs guarantee job security, and when the unexpected happens, you can easily have something to fall back on before you get another job.

2. Provides reserves for health or other family emergencies

Your emergency fund is a good example of saving for the raining days. With this fund, taking care of any family emergency becomes easy and prevent you from borrowing money for any expenses you incur from such emergencies.

3. Ability to pursue attractive investment when one comes up

Everyone likes the idea of investing their money in a profitable business, but one may miss an opportunity to put your money on a business when you have no saving or fund to take advantage of such a business opportunity.

4. Reduces stress, which increases health and well being

There are so many reasons why you might be worried about your finances. You could worry about incurring debt or the fact you are not making enough money. However, having emergency funds prevents you from money-related stress and anxiety.

5. Creates a cushion to use for major household repairs

With emergency funds, you have little or no financial pressure as you have the funds in reserve to take care of some financial needs without touching your retirement savings.