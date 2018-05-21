Sweet Ramadan traditions from around the world

news

With Ramadan comes beautiful traditions from around the world that most people are not aware of.

Across the globe, Muslims mark this period with glamorous celebrations unique to each region and passed on through generations.

Below are five of the most beautiful traditions.

1. Morocco

During Ramadan, Morocco’s neighbourhoods are roamed by a town crier, called a nafar, marks the start of dawn with music. Selected by the townspeople for his honesty and empathy, he walks down the street while blowing a horn to wake them up for suhoor.

This tradition dates back to the 7th Century when a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would roam the streets at dawn singing melodious prayers. He is officially compensated by the community on the last night of Ramadan.

2. Iraq

After breaking their fast Iraqis come together for a traditional game of mheibes. Predominantly played by men during Ramadan, this game involves two groups of about 40 to 250 players, who all take turns to conceal a mihbes, or ring. In a tense exchange, their opponents must determine which of the dozens of men conceal the ring through body language alone.

This tradition a profound cultural and historical value. For many years, the Iraqi government would organise community-wide games, hosting hundreds of participants and bringing together locals from across the country.

3. Egypt

Egyptians welcome the holy month with a colourful display of lanterns, fanous. The intricate lanterns symbolise unity and joy throughout the holy month. It has come to be strongly associated with the holy month of Ramadan, taking on a spiritual significance.

4. Turkey

More than 2000 drummers will roam the streets of Turkey, uniting the local community during the holy month. These drummers beat the drums in the early hours of the morning for suhoor.

Recently, Turkish officials have introduced a membership card for drummers in order to instill a sense of pride in those who play, and to encourage a younger generation to keep this age-old tradition alive in a growing metropolis.

5. Pakistan

After the final iftar in Pakistan, women and girls flock to the local market to buy colourful bangles and paint their hands and feet with intricate henna designs.

In light of this tradition, shopkeepers decorate their stalls and stay open until the early hours of the morning. Talented local women set up makeshift henna shops close to the jewellery stores so that they can attract customers out shopping and apply henna on the spot.